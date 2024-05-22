The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Next-level workout spots in the South Bay

Byline photo of Ethan Cohen
By Ethan CohenMay 22, 2024
Former+El+Camino+student+and+bodybuilder+Arian+Razaghpanah+lifts+at+Dave+Fishers+Powerhouse+Gym+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+4.+%28Ethan+Cohen+%7C+The+Union%29
Former El Camino student and bodybuilder Arian Razaghpanah lifts at Dave Fisher’s Powerhouse Gym on Sunday, Feb. 4. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Step into the dynamic world of fitness in the vibrant South Bay, where hard work meets sweat and dedication fuels progress.

Whether you’re a seasoned lifter pushing boundaries or a newcomer eager to embark on your fitness journey, these gyms promise an experience tailored to your needs and aspirations.

Discover the top-tier gyms near El Camino College, each offering a unique blend of cutting-edge equipment, expert guidance and community spirit to propel you toward your fitness goals.

So, shed the ordinary, embrace the extraordinary, and let these gyms become your partners in pursuing strength, vitality and self-discovery.

Let this gym map be your roadmap to a fitter, healthier and more empowered you.

Click here to start your fitness journey and explore gyms around the South Bay.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
From left, Clovis Community College’s Rhiannon Walker, Sequoia Gonzales, Julia Martinez of Clovis, and Ami Jacobson take the podium after the women’s 5,000-meter run on Saturday, May 18 at the CCCAA track and field state championships. “I do love the atmosphere here [state championship] just because you have a sense of nerves, what’s going on, because you have to focus on what you can control,” Jacobson said. “I think of it as a showcase of all the hard work rather than pressure.” (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Hurdler clinches state title, longtime coach to retire
Behind the Net: An exclusive look at El Camino College's women's volleyball coach
The Santa Ana Dons celebrate Connor Dietschs second-inning two-run home run against the Warriors during Game 2 of the 3C2A SoCal Regionals on Saturday, May 4, at Don Sneddon Field. Dietsch went 2-for-3, with two RBIs and a walk. The Dons beat the Warriors 17-7 ending El Caminos season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Santa Ana cuts Warriors baseball playoff run short in season-ending loss
Moorpark College designated player Alexa Paradis slides into first base during a pickoff attempt by Warriors pitcher Madilyn Radeke at El Camino Colleges softball field on Friday, May 3. El Camino won 3-0 against Moorpark in Game 1 of the 3C2A Southern California Regionals. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Softball shuts out Moorpark in game one of 3C2A SoCal Regionals
Los Angeles Sparks forwards Cameron Brink, left, and Rickea Jackson speak to the media at a press event inside El Camino Colleges Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks return to El Camino for training camp
Grant Palmer rests on the edge of the El Camino College Warriors dugout during a routine practice at Warrior Field on Wednesday, April 24. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Home for a home run: Former player takes over as coach for Warriors Baseball

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in