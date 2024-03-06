Boxing Club adviser clarifies fundraiser processes

The Boxing Club did not disclose how much the fundraiser it hosted on Feb. 24 had earned due to Sweet Science Boxing & MMA gym not being able to have a final count of the money the same day.

Rachel Pittock, El Camino College boxing coach and the Boxing Club adviser, provided The Union additional information on the fundraiser and how the club receives the money through the Associated Students Organization and Inter-Club Council processes.

The fundraiser attracted “about” 186 people who paid $15 per ticket, Pittock said.

Fundraiser funds were finalized and counted on Monday, Feb. 26, two days after “Fight Night.”

Pittock confirmed that the fundraiser’s final profit was “about” $2,790, with a take-home of $2,200 after expenses.

When the check is disbursed, it will be deposited into their ICC Boxing Club account since the ICC oversees the clubs and their activities.

Pittock is waiting to hear back from ICC on whom to make the check out to.

When the boxing club has access to the new funding from the fundraiser, it plans to use the money to support club members in their future boxing endeavors.

“Last time, it was deposited into our ASO account, and then we could use it for the club needs,” Pittock said. “This year, we hope to use it to sponsor a fight team.”