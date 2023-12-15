NOTE:
Running in the family: El Camino athlete has deep roots to Warrior athletics

By Nellie EloizardDecember 15, 2023
Sequoia Gonzales giving an amazing smile on the track while posing with her medals ready to take off on Dec 11.(Caleb Smith|The Union)

Hard work, talent and dedication.

Sequoia Gonzales, 19, continues to break records as an El Camino College student and athlete.

Gonzales comes from a family of runners. Her parents, Steven Gonzales and Sawako Gonzales, both played for El Camino College’s cross country and track teams.

El Camino cross country coach Dean Lofgren, who has been coaching the El Camino cross country and track teams since 1985, said he coached Gonzales’ parents during their junior year at the college.

“Her father Steven, was on our 1992 Men’s state championship team, and he’s the Carson High School record holder at 3,200 meters and is a two-mile record holder and still is to this day,” Lofgren said.

Lofgren said Sequoia’s mother is Top 3 to ever come out of El Camino as far as distance runners. “Her mother is basically third on our own time, she’s No. 2 on our 5,000-meter list here at El Camino.”

Her parents met at El Camino during their junior year running cross country and track and field.

“She comes from a good family line of genetics,” Lofgren said.

Sequoia Gonzales getting ready to take off on the track in Murdock Stadium at El Camino on Dec 11. (Caleb Smith|The Union)

She continues her parents’ legacy, she is sixth in El Camino’s all-time ranking in the 10,000-meter race, a record-holder like Steven Gonzales and Sawako Gonzales.

Her parents put her in races during her early school days.

“In elementary I was already running, my parents always just had me doing some small races and everything,” Sequoia Gonzales said.

Sequoia Gonzales’ father is very proud of her.

“Seeing our daughter being able to get into running and have success like we did and see her accomplishments, it’s a lot of fun to watch, it’s exciting and couldn’t be much more proud of her,” Steven Gonzales said.

Staying connected to her teammates is one of Sequoia’s ways to keep her head in the game.

Sequoia Gonzales running down the track at El Camino showing us what she loves to do on Dec 11. (Caleb Smith | The Union)

“They all think positive, especially like workouts. For example, reps could also be so tiring but after we win, we always fist pump each other, ” Gonzales said.

She thanks one of her teammates, Ami Jacobson, for always encouraging and supporting her as they all continue to win races.

Both runners recently took home the award of winning All-American First Team at the 3C2A State Championships.

“I really wanna give a shoutout to Ami not only for inspiring me. She’s so determined and consistent with her training you can’t help but want to do it yourself,” Gonzales said.

Sequoia Gonzales smiles while posing with her medals and her 2023 Cross Country Championship Plaque on Dec 11. (Caleb Smith|The Union)

With the help of her coach and teammates, Sequoia Gonzales continues to give her best whether that is in sports, academics, or even art, which is part of her plans when she transfers to a four-year institute.

“When she transfers, you know, with experience, maturity, continued training, and progression, she’ll continue to excel,” Lofgren said.
