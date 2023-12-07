The student news site of El Camino College

Men’s soccer named 2023 National Champions, All-Americans announced

By Johan Van WierDecember 7, 2023

After a historic season that saw the men’s soccer team winning the state championship and boasting a 24-1 record, the team added more to its trophy case.

For the first time in program history, the team was honored as the 2023 National Champions according to the United Soccer Coaches’ Junior College Divison III Rankings.

The Warriors earned the title after earning the No. 1 overall spot in the final United Soccer Coaches Rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

They have been ranked No. 1 on the last six polls, since Oct. 3 to the latest poll announced on Dec. 5.

This marks the second time in El Caminos athletic history that any program has earned the title of State Champions. The prior instance dates back to 1987 when the football program achieved this notable distinction.

The Warriors’ almost perfect season of 24-1 tied the program single-season win record. They tied the 1981 team that went 24-2 and finished as the state runner-up that season.

Sophomores Marvin Gamez, Nicholas Baltazar, Donovan Palomares and Jovanny Mejia were all named to the 2023 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Divison III All-American Team, announced on Dec. 6.

Gamez and Baltazar were named to the first team while Palomares and Mejia earned second-team honors.

According to the Warriors athletics website, the Warriors’ 111 goals set a new program record and the most goals ever scored by a team in the 3C2A, with the next closest team scoring 89 goals in 2021 (Hartnell).
