Retrospective review: El Camino’s fall 2023 athletics achievements

With the fall semester coming to an end, The Union took time to reflect on each sport and how each team performed throughout their respective seasons.

El Camino’s football team played 11 games, ending with a respectable 7-4 record, including a bowl game, which was not enough to qualify for postseason action.

Over several games of conference play, the offense averaged over 460 yards per game. Freshman quarterback Dayton Tafoya led the way with 1811 passing yards.

Wide receivers Joshua Lorick and Bryant Williams also had standout seasons, each grabbing at least 40 receptions amounting to over 700 receiving yards. Lorick hauled in 10 touchdowns and Williams caught four.

The Warriors had an efficient run game all season, averaging over 216 rushing yards per game on 5.8 yards per carry.

On the defensive side, the Warriors ended the season with 16 sacks and nine interceptions.

The football team had 12 players selected to All Conference Teams – six on offense and six on defense.

“Based on where we finished, we were able to nominate 12 guys and we had 12 guys selected for the teams,” El Camino football coach Gifford Lindheim said. “I think that speaks to the respect for our players and our program.”

In the pool, both water polo teams did not secure a record of .500 or more.

The men’s water polo team ended the season with an 11-18 record, while the women’s team finished the season at 8-13.

Freshman Marc Bugarin led the men’s team with 89 goals on the year, with contributions from freshman Scott Fujiwara and freshman Heitor Trefilio, who both surpassed 50 goals and 40 assists.

For the women’s team, sophomore Jackie Calhoun led the team in three statistical categories with 54 goals, 24 assists and 66 steals. Freshman Yani Camarador tacked on 47 goals, 18 assists and 22 steals.

Neither the men’s or women’s water polo teams made the playoffs. However, the freshmen on these squads have a lot to look forward to next season.

The women’s volleyball team also has a young team, with only three sophomores rostered this past season.

“It’s nice to have a good core group of players coming back,” women’s volleyball head coach Liz Hazell said. “Pretty much everybody is playing on our beach volleyball team this spring, so to get all that [training] and carrying it into the next season of indoor volleyball totally helps.”

Women’s volleyball finished the season 5-18, with standout performances from sophomore Sophia Ortiz (188 kills, 248 digs), freshman Ryan D’Angelo (191 kills, 224 digs), sophomore Bridget Dorr (463 assists) and freshman Aireon Scott (150 kills).

They finished the season with momentum after earning an upset victory over Pasadena City College in their final match. They look to build off that momentum and carry it into the next season.

The cross country teams found a lot of success this past season, as both the men’s and women’s teams were able to qualify for the CCCAA State Championships.

Men’s freshman runner Aaron Cohen was the first Warrior to cross the finish line in each meet he attended and got the first overall finish in the Chaffey College Invitational crossing the finish line at 21 minutes and 40 seconds.

The women’s team had two 3C2A First Team All-Americans, sophomore Ami Jacobson and sophomore Sequoia Gonzales, who respectively placed 4th and 5th in the State Championships.

The women’s team finished 10th in the State Championship, while the men’s team placed 17th.

Like cross country, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams performed exceptionally well throughout the season.

The women’s team finished with a record of 12-5-3, earning themselves a spot in the playoffs for the third straight year.

Outstanding performances from freshman Ashley Ruiz (eight goals, eight assists) and freshman Claire Mahon (six goals, 10 assists), helped secure a postseason match. However, the women’s team didn’t advance, as they were knocked out in the play-in round.

The men’s soccer team finished its historic season with a record of 24-1, winning the 3C2A State Championship for the fifth title in program history.

The Warriors dominated all the competition in the playoffs and the regular season. They scored a total of 113 goals on the season and only allowed 13 goals.

El Camino did not allow a goal in any of their seven playoff games and shut out their opponent in 17 of 25 games.

Star Freshman Marvin Gamez won the 3C2A Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. Gamez finished 28 goals and 66 points on the season, leading the state in both categories and tying the program record for goals in a season.

Goalkeeper Donovan Palomares allowed 11 goals in 25 games, even earning one assist on the season as well.