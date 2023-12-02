The student news site of El Camino College

Men’s soccer team advances to state championship after semifinal victory over Evergreen Valley

By Johan Van WierDecember 2, 2023
The El Camino College men’s soccer team huddles up for a pep talk in preparation for the game during an Oct. 17 match against Compton College. On Friday, Dec. 1. The team won the California Community College Athletic Association state championship semifinals game after defeating Evergreen Valley College 4-0. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

El Camino men’s soccer punched its ticket to the state championship game after defeating Evergreen Valley College 4-0 in the California Community College Athletic Association state championship semifinals on Friday, Dec.1.

The victory extends the men’s soccer winning streak to 21 games.

A hat trick from forward Marvin Gamez led the Warriors’ scoring during the semifinal game. Gamez netted another hat trick in the Warriors’ previous game versus Rio Hondo College on Nov. 25.

Gamez has scored 28 goals this season, which ties the record for the most in a season at El Camino since the former player and coach John Britton did it in 1978.

Gamez was named the SCC-South Division Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring with 20 goals and 48 points overall in the regular season.

Goalkeeper Donovan Palomares and the Warriors’ defense held its sixth consecutive shutout, for 16 total on the season.

The Warrior’s defense has not allowed a goal in the last 546 minutes of play.

In their six playoff games this year, the Warriors have outscored their opponents a total of 24-0, and have also led their opponents in shots on goals 49-15.

El Camino will face off against Cuyamaca College for one final game to conclude the 2023 season for the 3C2A State Championship.

The match will be held at Mt. San Antonio College this Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.

El Camino is playing their ninth state championship match and will be looking to claim the fifth state title in program history.
