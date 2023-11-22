The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Women’s basketball teams falls to 0-5 following loss to Irvine Valley

By Tommy KallmanNovember 22, 2023
The+Warriors+coach+attempts+the+galvanize+the+team+as+the+competition+locks+down+their+offense+in+a+game+that+had+many+challenges+in+their+attempt+to+avoid+defeat+against+the+Irvine+Valley+Lasers.Nov.21.+%28Clarence+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
The Warriors coach attempts the galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game that had many challenges in their attempt to avoid defeat against the Irvine Valley Lasers.Nov.21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

El Camino College women’s basketball team is still looking for its first win of the season after dropping their fifth game to the Irvine Valley Lasers on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

To start the game, both teams came out with a competitive edge that set them neck and neck.

The Warriors were swinging the ball around the court, but couldn’t get past the smooth defensive rotations the Lasers were making.

The Warriors found a rhythm by driving hard to the paint, earning themselves four trips to the free throw line and converting on all eight free throws taken.

“I feel like [getting to the free throw line] is a goal,” Warriors forward Imani Taitt-Gibbs said. “If we can do anything to make sure the game is in our hands, I feel like that’s the best bet.”

El Camino College guard Teena Ponce takes one of her seven made free throws as the Warriors go down fighting but are unable to win versus the Irvine Valleys Lasers 37-85.Nov.21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino College guard Teena Ponce takes one of her seven made free throws as the Warriors go down fighting but are unable to win versus the Irvine Valleys Lasers 37-85.Nov.21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

On the opposing side, the Lasers shot 7-16 from the field in the first quarter, including three three-point shot attempts.

After the last buzzer sounded off in the first, the score was 18-14 in favor of the Lasers as they headed into the second quarter.

“The first quarter of basketball was probably the best we’ve played all year,” Warriors coach Steve Shaw said. “We made them call two timeouts and made them go to their adjustments.”

The Lasers came out in the second quarter with those new adjustments and started to play press defense against the Warriors, causing them to turn the ball over 41 times in the game.

Another turnover as the Warriors struggle to find a rhythm on offense.Nov.21.(Clarence Davis | The Union)
Another turnover as the Warriors struggle to find a rhythm on offense durring their game versus Irvine Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 21.(Clarence Davis | The Union)

The press defense from the Lasers allowed them to score 29 first-half points off Warriors turnovers, giving them a 42-22 lead heading into the second half.

The third quarter was straight dominance from the Lasers, outscoring the Warriors 31-7 in those 10 minutes.

Turnovers were a huge part of this deficit, as the Warriors turned the ball over 14 times in the third quarter alone.

“I would say [the biggest factor in this loss] was the turnovers,” Warriors guard Harmony Warren said. “We do have to work on that in games going forward [in order to] decrease the amount.”

El Camino Warriors Harmony Warren attempts to energize her team as the first quarter comes to an end as the Warriors struggle on offense against Irvine Valley College. Nov. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino Warriors Harmony Warren attempts to energize her team as the first quarter comes to an end as the Warriors struggle on offense against Irvine Valley College on Nov. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

Lasers guards Emily Freeman and Aryana Cortes were also both key contributors when Irvine Valley started to pull away.

Freeman had a game-high 20 points with five three-pointers made, while Cortes had 14 points and two steals, shooting 4-4 from the three-point land.

After falling behind 73-29 going into the final quarter, the Warriors didn’t have enough gas in the tank to claw their way back into the game.

The Warriors Gave it their all but couldn't stop the offensive dominance of Irvine Valley College as the loose 37-85.Nov.21.(Clarence Davis | The Union)
The Warriors Gave it their all but couldn't stop the offensive dominance of Irvine Valley College as they loose their home game 37-85 on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

They did manage to hold the Lasers to only 12 points in the fourth as the game ended with an 85-37 score in favor of Irvine Valley.

The Warriors were able to clean up the glass after missed shot attempts by out-rebounding the Lasers 33-22, with Taitt-Gibbs grabbing 12 rebounds.

Warriors guard Teena Ponce led the team in points with 12, and Warren was able to dish out three of the Warrior’s six assists on the night.

The Warriors now have 10 days until their next matchup in the Lady Charger Classic, a tournament hosted by Cypress College.

“Part of [those ten days] is going to be a little bit of physical and mental recovery,” Shaw said. “Enjoy family and the holidays, then we’ll come back and keep working on putting new things into our system.”
More to Discover
More in Sports
Jovanny Mejia, number 11, dribbles the ball away from Bakersfield during the Nov. 18 Community College Athletics Association Southern California regional playoffs. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino mens soccer team shuts out Bakersfield Renegades in first round of state playoffs
El Camino mens basketball player Jedaiah Mortimer throws a bounce pass to teammate Vaitai Tuione during the Warriors game on Wednesday, Nov.16. El Camino faced off against Desert of the College in the Gymnasium building at El Camino College.
Commanding second half performance leads El Camino men's basketball team to victory over College of the Desert
El Camino College womens water polo goalie defends her goal with precision during the Warriors practice for it’s season in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
El Camino women's water polo makes waves to end the season
El Camino football coach Billy McClellan looks into the camera before the Warriors practice starts on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
Football coach molds warriors on and off the field with passion and wisdom
In an Oct. 20, 2023 match against Los Angeles Harbor College, members of the El Camino men’s soccer team celebrate after scoring the first goal. The Warriors would go on to win with a final score of 6-3. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Men's soccer team captures South Coast Conference title, earns first tournament win
El Caminos forward Keloa Tauala bringing the ball down the court after a fast break passing up one of Fullertons players during Fridays game on November 10. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
Short-handed women's basketball team falls to Fullerton in home opener

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in