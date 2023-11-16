The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino women’s water polo makes waves to end the season

By Ivan GonzalezNovember 16, 2023
El Camino College women’s water polo goalie defends her goal with precision during the Warriors practice for it’s season in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

El Camino College women’s water polo coach Shelby Haroldson has won South Coast Conference Co-Head Coach of the Year, after leading El Camino to its highest finish ever in the SCC championships.

Haroldson has been the women’s water polo head coach since 2019. She led the Warriors to two fourth-place finishes in 2021 and 2022.

This season, Haroldson led women’s water polo to one of its best seasons since the team was reinstated in 1995.

The Warriors finished third at the SCC Championships according to El Camino’s athletics website.

Women’s water polo has not finished higher than fifth from 2011 to 2019 but has finished fourth or better since Haroldson’s hiring.

El Camino finished its season with a 10-9 triple-overtime victory against Cerritos College at the Monte Nitzowski Aquatics Center at Long Beach City College on Nov. 5 to secure the third-place finish at the SCC Championships.

Sophomore Jackie Calhoun scored the game-winning goal.

Calhoun had a historic season leading the team with 54 goals, 24 assists and 66 steals, according to the El Camino athletics website

Calhoun and Freshman Yani Camarador were selected to the All-SCC first team. This is Calhoun’s second straight selection to the All-SCC first team.

Sophomores Melissa Cedarholm and Brooke Baudendistel were selected to the All-SCC second team, while freshmen Allison Camfield and Polina Paumier are on the shortlist.

The Warriors finished the season 8-13 overall and 5-4 in conference play.
