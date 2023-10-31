The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

The Warriors cross country on their way to regional as the regular season closes

By Nellie EloizardOctober 31, 2023
Runners+from+various+colleges+race+against+each+other+during+the+South+Coast+Conference+Championships+at+Ken+Melloy+Regional+Park+in+Harbor+City+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+27.+%28Renzo+Arnazzi+%7C+The+Union%29
Runners from various colleges race against each other during the South Coast Conference Championships at Ken Melloy Regional Park in Harbor City on Friday, Oct. 27. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

The men’s four-mile race began at 10 a.m.

As El Camino and four other college cross-country teams got to the start line a crowd of supporters began cheering.

Anticipating the gun the runners looked ready.

As the gun went off, so did they and the race began.

El Camino College’s men’s cross-country team took part in a four-mile run at the South Coast Conference Championship on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Ken Malloy Regional Park in Harbor City, after the women’s race which began at 9:30 a.m.

Pasadena City College, Cerritos College, Mt. San Antonio College, Compton College, La Harbor, and East Los Angeles College all made it to the South Coast Championship game along with the Warriors.

El Camino’s men’s team came in second place at 58 points, Mt. SAC came in at first place with 18 points, and Cerritos College placed third place at 66 points.

The women’s team came in third place with 80 points, and had two runners finish the 5k in the top four finishers.

El Camino runner Luis Falcon Wong takes stride during the South Coast Conference Championships at Ken Malloy Regional Park in Harbor City on Friday, Oct. 27. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
El Camino runner Luis Falcon Wong takes stride during the South Coast Conference Championships at Ken Malloy Regional Park in Harbor City on Friday, Oct. 27. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

In the men’s team, cross-country runner Aaron Cohen, 18, came in third for the at 21:05.2 minutes. Mt. San Antonio College runner Aidan Gomez earned first place with a run time of 20:58.3 minutes.

Throughout the race assistant coach Kristen Green kept track of the individual team members locations via a new method that uses GPS watches.

“Being able to control and look at the amount of mileage each person is running has been kind of a new intervention method,” Green said

After the race Cohen said he and the team had a good day, but added he had his mind set on beating Mt. SAC.

“Mt. SAC had a really good team, and last time we raced against them they had seven guys in front of me and I didn’t want that to be the case anymore,” Cohen said.

Cohen said El Camino and Mt. SAC have a history.

“We’ve always wanted to beat them, and they have always just been a powerhouse” Cohen said. “I feel like we gave them a run for their money and just came pretty strong.”

Runners race against each other as the race begins during the . (Renzo Arnazzi| The Union)
Runners from various colleges race against each other during the South Coast Conference Championships at Ken Melloy Regional Park in Harbor City on Friday, Oct. 27. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

El Camino runner, Sequoaio Gonzales, 18, came in at second place for the women’s individual race at 18:20.6 minutes.

Gonzales said she began her racing career early thanks in part to her parents.

“They would put me in small races” Gonzales said.

El Camino’s cross-country and track and field coach Dean Lofgren had some praise for Gonzalez following the races.

“She has some performance and marks [in] different courses that are amongst the best ever in the history of the school,” said Lofgren.

Lofgren took over the program in 1989, giving him 39 years of coaching experience at El Camino College.

The coach ran with his team and photographed them throughout the meet.

Lofgren also complimented men runners Cohen and Alan Canales have, saying both runners were strong from the start. Canales came in 12th for the men’s race with a time of 21:39.4 minutes.

While Cohen’s goal was to beat Mt. SAC, Canales said his goal was to beat the Cerritos team.

Canales said his advice for other runners is to “not hold yourself back and [go] past your limits.”

The Warrior’s next race is Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be the start of the Southern California Championships
More to Discover
More in Sports
El Camino players chase after Antelope Valley football players during a home game at El Camino College on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Warriors football team dominate Antelope Valley despite two injuries
Thanos Barreas, the co-founder, spots the ICC representative, Ace Reyes, as he bench presses in the Pool Classroom Building on Wednesday, Oct. 25. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Clubs on campus: The Weightlifting Club, pumping iron and spirits
El Camino forward Jovanny Mejia, middle, with teammates Orlando Valencia-Jimenez, left, and Franco De Luna, take a group photo after the teams 8-0 win during the Oct.17 match against Compton College. Mejia and El Camino womens soccer player Yoseline Panduro both earned the National Player of the Week award as determined by the United Soccer Coaches. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
2 El Camino soccer stars earn National Player of the Week award
The El Camino College womens water team practices for future matches in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
The ups of downs of El Camino women's water polo season
El Camino forward Claire Mahon attempts to shoot for the goal with the defense surrounding her during a womens soccer game against LA Harbor College at El Camino College on Friday, Oct. 20. (Ivette Cadena | The Union)
Women's soccer team extends win streak in last minute victory over LA Harbor
El Camino forward Shingo Nakano out paces an LA Harbor College player to reach the goal during a mens soccer game on Oct. 20. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Men's soccer team extends winning streak to 12 amidst pregame referee collapse

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in