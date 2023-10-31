The Warriors cross country on their way to regional as the regular season closes

The men’s four-mile race began at 10 a.m.

As El Camino and four other college cross-country teams got to the start line a crowd of supporters began cheering.

Anticipating the gun the runners looked ready.

As the gun went off, so did they and the race began.

El Camino College’s men’s cross-country team took part in a four-mile run at the South Coast Conference Championship on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Ken Malloy Regional Park in Harbor City, after the women’s race which began at 9:30 a.m.

Pasadena City College, Cerritos College, Mt. San Antonio College, Compton College, La Harbor, and East Los Angeles College all made it to the South Coast Championship game along with the Warriors.

El Camino’s men’s team came in second place at 58 points, Mt. SAC came in at first place with 18 points, and Cerritos College placed third place at 66 points.

The women’s team came in third place with 80 points, and had two runners finish the 5k in the top four finishers.

In the men’s team, cross-country runner Aaron Cohen, 18, came in third for the at 21:05.2 minutes. Mt. San Antonio College runner Aidan Gomez earned first place with a run time of 20:58.3 minutes.

Throughout the race assistant coach Kristen Green kept track of the individual team members locations via a new method that uses GPS watches.

“Being able to control and look at the amount of mileage each person is running has been kind of a new intervention method,” Green said

After the race Cohen said he and the team had a good day, but added he had his mind set on beating Mt. SAC.

“Mt. SAC had a really good team, and last time we raced against them they had seven guys in front of me and I didn’t want that to be the case anymore,” Cohen said.

Cohen said El Camino and Mt. SAC have a history.

“We’ve always wanted to beat them, and they have always just been a powerhouse” Cohen said. “I feel like we gave them a run for their money and just came pretty strong.”

El Camino runner, Sequoaio Gonzales, 18, came in at second place for the women’s individual race at 18:20.6 minutes.

Gonzales said she began her racing career early thanks in part to her parents.

“They would put me in small races” Gonzales said.

El Camino’s cross-country and track and field coach Dean Lofgren had some praise for Gonzalez following the races.

“She has some performance and marks [in] different courses that are amongst the best ever in the history of the school,” said Lofgren.

Lofgren took over the program in 1989, giving him 39 years of coaching experience at El Camino College.

The coach ran with his team and photographed them throughout the meet.

Lofgren also complimented men runners Cohen and Alan Canales have, saying both runners were strong from the start. Canales came in 12th for the men’s race with a time of 21:39.4 minutes.

While Cohen’s goal was to beat Mt. SAC, Canales said his goal was to beat the Cerritos team.

Canales said his advice for other runners is to “not hold yourself back and [go] past your limits.”

The Warrior’s next race is Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be the start of the Southern California Championships