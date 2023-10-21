Men’s soccer team extends winning streak to 12 amidst pregame referee collapse

Before the game even began, referee Gregory Sirbu collapsed on the field right in front of the team benches.

Athletic trainers were just a few feet away and were able to successfully resuscitate Sirbu, who was able to speak and move on his own once he regained consciousness.

Sirbu was taken away in an ambulance, while the match was played with only two referees in the first half.

Despite the unexpected emergency the El Camino men’s soccer team would extend its winning streak to 12 games after a commanding 6-3 home win against the LA Harbor College Seahawks on Friday, Oct. 20.

The game started strong when El Camino forward Marvin Gamez scored a goal off an assist from defender Bogart Roca, giving the Warriors an early 1-0 lead over the Seahawks.

“This was possible by watching the goalkeeper and [seeing] him cheat [up],” Gamez said. “When I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I just thought about chipping him.”

Feeding off the momentum from the goal by Gamez, the Warriors were able to string together long possessions and control the ball from the Seahawks.

After a couple of changes of possession between both sides, El Camino defender Aldahir Rua got a free kick from a couple of yards out of the box and was able to put it in the back of the net to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the ninth minute.

The Warriors kept the pressure on the Seahawks, resulting in another goal from Rua in the 13th minute, off another assist from Roca.

After about 30 minutes of trading shots and saves from both teams, the Warriors scored their fourth goal of the first half from forward Emiliano Amaro as time was expiring in the 45th minute.

The second part of the match was much more competitive for the Seahawks, as they would score all three of their game goals in the second half.

Both teams came out aggressive, looking to create space and find teammates in open space.

The Seahawks had their first real attacking opportunity in the 50th minute when forward Mark Zarate scorched a shot which ended up hitting the goalpost and trickling out of bounds.

Responding to that attack in the 57th minute, Warriors forward Shingo Nakano scored the first of his two goals of the match off an assist from defender Nicholas Baltazar.

“I have nine goals on the season right now, but I’m not satisfied yet,” Nakano said. “We’re all ready to play in the State Tournament and I think that we have the power to become champions.”

Following Nakano’s goal, Zarate was able to score two goals of his own for the Seahawks, both of which were off of penalty kicks, making the score 6-2 in favor of El Camino.

The third and final goal for the Seahawks came in the 80th minute off of communication and defensive mistakes made by Warriors players.

Great defense was being played most of the game by El Camino, including defender Isaac Machuca, but it wasn’t enough to keep coach Mike Jacobson content.

“We sucked in the back today,” Jacobson said. “We were trying to give some guys some opportunities [to play], but we’re good enough to not give up that many goals.”

Standout performances by Nakano (two goals, one assist), Rua (two goals), and Roca (two assists) helped the Warriors earn their 12th win in a row.

El Camino men’s soccer will try to extend their win streak to 13 in another conference matchup against the LA City College Cubs.

“All of our conference games are hard,” Jacobson said. “It’ll be our last opportunity to play at home and it’s going to be an intense game.”