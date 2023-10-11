The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino’s men’s soccer team defeats Rio Hondo in conference game, extends streak to 9

By Angel PasillasOctober 11, 2023
Forward, Jovanny Mejia, number 11, takes it to the skies for possession of the ball against Rio Hondo at El Camino Soccer Field on Oct. 10 (Saqib Rawda | The Union).

Following 42 minutes of no scores, Warrior forward Jovanny Mejia passed to defender Aldahir Rua who managed to volley a goal putting the El Camino men’s soccer team up 1-0 against Rio Hondo College during the Oct. 10 home game.

Rua netted his fourth goal of the season and the El Camino team would emerge victorious with a final score of 4-1, extending their season winning streak to nine games.

“It was a nice volley, I [saw] the ball coming, first time,” Rua said after the game.

The Warriors dominated the first half of the game on possession and shots. El Camino had 14 shots compared to Rio Hondo’s two shots.

“We kept the pressure on the whole time,” Rua said.

Paving through Rio Hondo soccer team, Jovanny Mejia, number 11, advances towards the net during the Oct. 10 home game on the El Camino College Soccer Field (Saqib Rawda | The Union).

Rio Hondo kept the defense up, blocking multiple shots before Rua’s first goal.

During the second half, Rio Hondo began to push up the pitch more and would be awarded for their efforts, receiving a penalty for a foul committed in the 52nd minute of the game.

Rio Hondo Defender Cesar Naranjo scored the penalty down the middle, tying the game 1-1.

After 20 minutes of both sides battling it out El Camino defender Bogart Roca scored a goal, putting the Warriors up 2-1.

Within three minutes of Roca’s goal El Camino forward Shingo Nakano scored his eighth goal of the season, with an assist from defender Ivan Torres, giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead.

El Camino midfielder, Ty Kerns, number 14, takes possession of the ball against Rio Hondo soccer team on the El Camino College Soccer Field during the Oct. 10 home game (Saqib Rawda | The Union)

El Camino would later receive a penalty shot after a foul was committed by Rio Hondo.

Midfielder Alex Salas would have his shot saved by Rio Hondo’s Goalkeeper, Bryan Cote.

After falling two goals behind, Rio Hondo began to push forward onto the field, eager to even the score.

El Camino took advantage of Rio Hondo’s players playing too far forward to defend against a counter-attack from the Warriors, resulting in the final goal of the game.

Mejia would score a curling goal in the 89th minute, extending El Camino’s lead to 4-1. Mejia would end the game with one goal and one assist.

Clashing hands with Rio Hondo soccer defenseman, El Camino midfielder Patrick Alegria, number 22, advances towards the net during the first quarter of the the Oct. 10 game at El Camino Soccer College (Saqib Rawda | The Union).

As the final whistle blew the Warriors celebrated the win.

“We controlled the match the entire game, at halftime they only had two shots we at like 14 shots,” El Camino soccer coach Mike Jacobson said.

El Camino had 27 shots the whole game compared to Rio Hondo’s eight shots.

Rio Hondo coach Orlando Brenes said it was a fair game and knew El Camino was very good.

“2-1 and from there we had to take some risks and we had opened up a little bit and they found their way,” Brenes said.

Defender Ivan Torres covers the defending line for the El Camino soccer team during the Oct. 10 home game against Rio Hondo at the El Camino Soccer Field (Saqib Rawda | The Union). 

Jacobson also gave credit to the Warriors conference opponents.

“It’s a hard game, these conference games are all hard,” Jacobson said.

​​Next Game
El Camino vs. East Los Angeles College
@ East Los Angeles College
Date: Friday, Oct. 13.
Time: 2 p.m.
