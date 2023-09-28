The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino men’s soccer defeat Bakersfield in shutout win, enter 6-game winning streak

By Emily GomezSeptember 28, 2023
An EC soccer player is chased down by a group of Bakersfield players during a men’s soccer game against Bakersfield College at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

With just a few seconds remaining on the clock, the El Camino men’s soccer team scored their fourth and final goal during the Sept. 26 matchup against the Bakersfield Renegades ending the game 4-0 for the Warriors.

Forward Emiliano Amaro made the final goal of the game, solidifying the shutout victory and increasing the Warrior’s winning streak to six wins in a row and 8-1 overall in the season.

Renegades coach Vayron Martinez said he knew it was going to be a tough battle; especially when his team failed to capitalize on opportunities.

“The outcome is a fair result for what was missed in the first half,” Martinez said. “There were lots of opportunities to score.”

Following kickoff both teams played steady defense, with each team blocking goal attempts until halfway through the first half when defender Diego Martinez scored the first goal of the game giving the Warriors an early lead.

EC goalie Donovan Palomares catches a shot fired by Bakersfield players during a men’s soccer game against Bakersfield College at El Camino on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

Minutes later midfielder Alex Salas scored El Camino’s second goal with an assist from forward Diego Garcia.

Bakersfield tried to score but Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Palomares blocked all of their goal attempts. Palomares would end the match with 5 total saves.

With 11 minutes into the second half Bakersfield defender Jonathan Juarez was injured near the El Camino goal post and Jesus Olloqui was put in as a substitute.

The Warriors proceeded to score again for their third goal following the substitution. Forward Marvin Gamez, assisted by midfielder Charlie Cazares, rifled the ball to the net.

El Camino players celebrate a goal during a men’s soccer game against Bakersfield College at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

Bakersfield’s captain Oscar Villagrana said he knew it was going to be a tough game for the Renegades.

“El Camino is ranked high and put in all of their chances [in areas] where we just didn’t,” Villagrana said. “I made a few mistakes during the game but I had to just keep working until the end, everyone battled until the end.”

El Camino’s men’s soccer team is now currently ranked number two in the nation, according to the United Soccer Coaches’ Junior College Division III poll.

Michael Jacobson, El Camino men’s soccer coach, said the ultimate goal for the season is to win a state title.

Jacobson said for the last three years the men’s soccer team has “been on the brink” of another state championship.

“We have a group this year that has the ability,” Jacobson said. “I think this is a group that has [the] types of expectations to try to get there.”

EC men’s soccer captain Marvin Gamez clashes with Bakersfield defense Hairo Rodriguez during a men’s soccer game against Bakersfield College at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union). (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

Warriors captain Nicholas Baltazar attributes their winning streak to the team’s support for one another, saying “there really isn’t any individualism.”

“[The streak] is the expectation, it feels good going into our conference with one, we have to keep expanding the streak and clean sheets,” Baltazar said.

​​Next Match
El Camino vs. Mt. San Antonio
@ Mt. San Antonio
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
