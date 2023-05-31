Lindheim looks forward to upcoming football season

El Camino football coach Gifford Lindheim aims to be conference and state champions next season, but there’s a lot of work to do for the fall season.

Lindheim is convinced his players and staff are up for the challenge.

Workouts for the upcoming football season have been successful in terms of their abilities and playmaking, but they are also getting better at learning from past seasons’ failures, as Lindheim shows the young football players their mistakes.

For the first time at the junior college level in California, the college’s football team is permitted to practice in full gear. According to Lindheim, the football team at El Camino has earned the right to do this; it has been desired for years.

Lindheim has seen growth in the players after the squad finished full workouts. He is pleased with their progress and believes they will do well in the forthcoming season.

The quarterbacks on the roster for the upcoming season have earned the praise of the coach and staff. All of Lindheim’s players, according to him, possess the qualities of intelligence, athleticism, and competitiveness.

“We have individuals of various sizes that have made incredible development in their ball formation and athleticism,” Lindheim said. “There are no specific names or positions; it’s just all of the players combined.”