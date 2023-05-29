Women’s soccer to continue building for fall season

El Camino women’s soccer coach Anton Arrache is still getting adjusted to college rules, but he is projected to have an impactful season in the fall due to returning players.

Some of those players include defensive midfielder Alexi Anaya and midfielders Julia Ausland and Angelica Taylor.

Arrache is looking forward to seeing his players continue to play a wide-ranging style of soccer and build on last season’s playoff victory. He is educating his players on play formations, with an emphasis on fixing mistakes from last season.

Arrache said teamwork and winning will be priorities, but adds cooperation and camaraderie will take precedence over winning. He is concentrating on observing how plays turn out.

“What I expect of the players is that they approach every day with the same attitude and effort that they did this semester and next fall,” Arrache said. “And if they do that and continue to manage group expectations, I believe it will be a successful fall season.”