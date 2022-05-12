Beach Volleyball team to compete in three-day championship matches

El Camino’s Beach Volleyball team is heading to the California Community College Athletic Association Championships.

According to an El Camino College athletics release, the team and its players will be competing in three different competitions over the next three days starting Thursday, May 12.

On May 12, the entire team will be taking part in the team championship matches, facing off against Cabrillo College and Irvine Valley College as part of Pool B. If El Camino wins against these teams, they will face off against the winner of Pool A for a chance at the championship title.

On May 13 and 14, a beach volleyball pair competition will be held, as 32 pairs from different colleges will face off against each other in eight different groups, according to the release.

El Camino, who is currently in the No. 7 seed, will face off against pairs from San Diego Mesa College, Santa Barbara City College and Feather River College.

The top two pairs from each of the eight groups will compete on May 14, with the 16 pairs fighting for that championship title, according to the release.

The Warriors currently have an overall 22-3 record this season, with all wins happening in a row. Their most recent placement in the championship was third place during the 2019 season, according to a 2019 press release.