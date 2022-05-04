Baseball and softball to start Southern California regionals

El Camino Colleges’ baseball and softball teams are heading to their California Community College Athletic Association regionals.

The announcements were made on the El Camino Athletics website May 2, with both teams seeding at No. 10.

The teams will have their first games May 6 and partake in a best of three game series.

Baseball will face No. 7 seed Cuesta College at Cuesta Field for the first time since 2007.

As for El Camino softball, this is their sixth regional in a row since their 2015 season and will face No. 8 seeded team Bakersfield College at their field.