ECC women’s soccer team defeated by Cerritos College for first loss in three weeks

After tying the game with a 40-yard free kick in the 68th minute, Cerritos College women’s soccer team defender Alessandra Ramirez stepped up to take another with less than 15 minutes left and a chance to give her team the lead.

Taking seven steps back from the ball and keeping a closed stance, she waited for the referee’s whistle before launching her second 40-yard goal of the game just under the crossbar.

“Cerritos is always known to be premiere women’s soccer program,” Darin Dunn, El Camino College Warriors assistant head coach, said. “It was unlucky giving up those two goals when they couldn’t figure out how to break us defensively.”

The Cerritos College women’s soccer team (5-3-1) defeated the Warriors(2-5-3) 2-1, giving the Warriors their first loss in three weeks.

Despite the loss, Dunn said the game against Cerritos College was one of the best efforts he has seen from his team all season, adding that the Warriors can compete against any team as long as they continue to work hard.

“We knew it would be a tough game [against Cerritos] and taking the lead was something I thought we worked hard to do,” Dunn said.”If we stay focused and play how we have, keeping possession, we are going to frustrate teams by having them have to defend us.”

The Warriors will travel to Los Angeles Harbor College (3-4-1) Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. to face the Seahawks.

“Against Cerritos we worked on our shape and what each person has to do in their role so we can get a good result out of it and we did through the first goal,” ECC Warriors defender Liliana Chavez said. “I don’t know if we’ll have to prepare ourselves against LAHC like we did for Cerritos.”

Next game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors at Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

Where: Los Angeles Harbor College

Address: 1111 Figueroa Pl. Wilmington, CA 90744