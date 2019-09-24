Warriors football team outscore opponents 96-30 over last two games

After missing the first field goal of the game, El Camino College kicker Campbell Geddes stepped onto Murdock Stadium’s Featherstone Field with the crowd roaring, with two seconds remaining and a chance to win the game.

With the game tied at 23, the crowd went silent as he winded up for his kick.

“These guys worked so hard through spring, summer, and then fall camp,” ECC Warriors football head coach Gifford Lindheim said. “They deserved to win tonight and I was happy to see them be able to feel that victory.”

The ECC men’s football team defeated Bakersfield College 26-23 on a late game-winning field goal Saturday, Sept. 14.

Just a week before, the ECC men’s football team suffered a harrowing 55-17 loss to Riverside College for their first game of the season.

However, the Warriors followed up their game-winning field goal with a 70-7 route of Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC) Saturday, Sept. 21, outscoring opponents 96 to 30 over the last two games.

“We’re a work in progress,” Lindheim said. “Even though the score [against LAHC] was lopsided, we have to get better if we want to accomplish the goal of winning a conference championship.”

The Warriors (2-1-0) improve to two wins on the year and will host Orange Coast College (1-2-0) Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.