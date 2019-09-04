Football field to be renamed at Warriors’ homecoming game

The field inside El Camino College’s Murdock Stadium will be named Featherstone Field after longtime EC football coach John Featherstone.

The EC Board of Trustees voted to rename the field during a July meeting and will commemorate the event with a halftime celebration at the Warriors’ homecoming game against the Cerritos Falcons Saturday, Nov. 16.

“[Featherstone] has been one of the most historic coaches in California community college history,” director of athletics and kinesiology, Collin Preston said. “[He] will be remembered for generations to come when people come to Murdock Stadium and they see Featherstone Field.”

Featherstone, or “Feather” as he is affectionately known, retired in 2015 with 31 seasons under his belt and an overall record of 214-119-2. He led the Warriors to victory at the national championship in 1987.

He attributed his success on the field to one thing:

“I just love the game, I love the game.”

Updated Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 5:05 p.m., a punctuation error was fixed in the headline and caption.