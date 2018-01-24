Women’s basketball team to play conference game against Long Beach City College

The El Camino College women’s basketball team will be playing a conference game against Long Beach City College today, Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the North Gym at 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball coach, Steve Shaw, feels that the team has had a successful season thus far.

“(The team) has played and beat some tough teams,” Shaw said.

“We’ve been doing great.”

Shaw, who has coached women’s basketball for around 20 years, said the women’s team is ranked #7 in Southern California.

“The key for our success has been the contribution of everyone on the team,” Shaw said.

Shaw states that the dynamic between all of the players is a reason the team has been prosperous this season.

“All of (the players) have great attitudes and are team players,” Shaw said.

Shaw hopes to lead his team to victory at the conference this season.

“Our primary goal from the beginning of the year (was) to win conference,” Shaw said.

“(This) game is a very important game for us.”