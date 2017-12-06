Police Beat, Nov. 21- Dec. 1, Seizure, scooter tumble, panic attack, and more

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 1:02 p.m. Two vehicles were involved a traffic collision located at 164 St. and Lot L. The vehicles sustained significant damage but neither driver was injured.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:52 a.m. A staff member discovered one of the windows in Room 105 of the Life Sciences building was damaged by some type of projectile. Facilities were notified. Click here for additional information.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1:42 p.m. A female student began to experience a seizure in Room 151 of the ITEC building. Paramedics were notified but the student refused to transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The student stated her sister would take her to her primary care physician.

Monday, Nov. 27 at 4:25 p.m. A female student was riding a scooter on the walkway between the Social Sciences and Art Buildings. The student lost control and fell down to the ground, she complained of pain in her in both her left knee and leg. Paramedics were notified but the student refused medical transport to a local hospital. An officer advised the student that riding a scooter, skateboard, or bicycle on campus was against EC rules.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 12:56 p.m. A female student stated she was felling nauseous and dizzy. Paramedics were notified and she was taken to Kaiser Permanente in Harbor City.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 12:10 p.m. A female non-student was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The driver stopped for expired registration on the 16400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a glass cylindrical pipe. She was taken to Torrance PD for booking and her vehicle was impounded.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 12:15 p.m. A male student began to experience a panic attack in Rm. 210 of the Social Sciences building. Paramedics were notified but student declined to be transported to a local hospital and stated a his friend would take him to see his primary care physician.

Friday, Dec. 1 at 11:26 a.m. A female student left her cell phone in the women’s restroom in the Natural Sciences Building. She stated she returned to retrieve the cellphone 45 minutes later and it was no longer there.