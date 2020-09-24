7 photos portraying a once abandoned campus, slowly coming back to life

By Jaime Solis|September 24, 2020
Top Stories
The first Virtual Student Expo, hosted by El Camino College, allowed students to visit 20 different interactive resource tables using Canvas and Zoom,...
Photo
There are two art exhibitions at El Camino College displaying work from two of ECC’s own.
ECC fine arts alumni Miriam Alonzo’s art is showc...
Top News
Stories from our communities: Part two
Sports
Former football coach raises money for coach Featherstone’s medical treatment
Columns
Rethinking community college education during the pandemic
Features
ECC’s first Virtual Student expo receives overwhelming amount of interest
Cosmetology students adjust to virtual learning
Stories from our communities: Part one
Arts
9 photos documenting life around ECC while students learn from home
Editorials
As resources become available to students, officials must do a better job at advertising them
We need clarity: administrators need to clear up confusion about the fall 2020 semester
We need to speak up and support the Black community
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2020 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in