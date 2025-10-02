Campus Viewpoints: After Hours Edition

For many El Camino College students, their school day doesn’t end at 5 p.m.

Hours after counseling offices, administrative buildings and on-site eateries close, classrooms remain open to accommodate those enrolled in night classes.

About 10% of students enrolled in 171 evening classes offered at ECC during the 2024-25 academic year, according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office Data Mart and the Academic Program Review Dashboard.

The Union sent a reporter to talk to people on campus between 8-10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29, to find out how they feel being on campus at night and the measures they take to protect themselves in this special, after hours edition of “Campus Viewpoints.”

Gwen Chavez, 18, administration of justice major

“There’s always cops patrolling the area, so it’s pretty safe and secure,” Chavez said. “I always carry pepper spray on me.”

Paul Haitkin, physics professor

“I am definitely more aware walking around at night; I try to keep my distance between me and everyone else when it’s dark,” Haitkin said. “I don’t mess around, I don’t wear headphones. They’re weird places, you know, a public place but it’s eerie and strange. Maybe that’s what’s scary about it.”

Ryan Nguyen, 18, architecture major

“I feel fine because I live pretty close so I don’t have to stay on campus very long. I typically call someone pretty consistently at night,” Haitkin said. “Just in case, I have so many supplies in my bag, like my water bottle, ruler, a lot of stuff for architecture, as self defense.”

Sabrina Faxel, 22, nursing major

“Pretty safe, there’s a lot of cameras so I think that’s helpful,” Faxel said. “I have a keychain on my backpack that has pepper spray and a taser as well as a seat belt cutter and a window-breaker, a lot of safety things just in case.”

Business majors Theresa Sandoval, 19, and Valeria Martinez, 19

Sandoval and Martinez are in the same math class together.

Sandoval said being on campus at night is not alarming. “I’m always with my friends,” she said.

“I made her buy pepper spray just in case,” Martinez said. “I feel okay-ish. I try not to stay too long since my house is in the El Camino Village, but I got to be careful just in case. I look behind my back. If I need to protect myself, I don’t have any sharp weapons, so I use my keys. If anything else, go for the groin because it hurts being kicked down there.”

Jess Garcia, 23, child development major

“I think it’s pretty calm, it’s pretty chill. People are coming out of class, so usually when I see other students, it’s pretty safe,” Garcia said. “If I feel unsafe, I just carry my keys. Other than that, no.”

Cal Michaelsen, 19, business management major

“I feel pretty safe, but I can see why some people aren’t. I’m a taller guy, so I can see why some people might be scared,” Michaelsen said. “I think people might be thinking that it’s an open campus, there’s not many fences or barriers and anyone can walk on. I carry my backpack, and that’s it. I might whack someone with my computer if it comes to it.”

Joe Nuttman, 36, history major

“For the most part, I feel pretty safe, but I’m a larger individual so that might be different than for some people,” Nuttman said. “I honestly feel like I haven’t needed to protect myself. It feels pretty safe.”

Cleo Gibson, 19, film major

“I usually walk with people or I try to stay with a group after class,” Gibson said. “Going to class is fine, it’s after class that’s creepy.”

Evan Antonides, 26, teaching assistant to astronomy professor Shimonee Kadakia

“I’m pretty neutral about walking, but I can see why it’s an issue for others,” Antonides said.

He mentioned that while attending California State University, Long Beach, he would walk his female classmates to their cars at night after class.

“It’s polite to walk with your fellow classmates when they don’t feel safe,” he said.

Eric Fobai, 36, business administration major

“It’s nice, refreshing. I always come here to exercise. I like the environment. I like coming here,” Fobai said. “I just always try to be safe on my own. I feel safe on campus because there are cops around.”

Tivana Flickstein, 20, chemistry major

“Pretty safe, actually,” Flickstein said. “I have pepper spray in a reachable pocket in my bag and I carry my keys.”

Kathleen Muniz, 34, liberal studies and elementary education major

“I am kind of scared. That’s why I park very close to my class after 6. I wouldn’t want to park very far. Last time, I had to call the police to escort me to my car,” Muniz said. “Last time, when I was a fashion major, I had scissors and other heavy duty items so I felt safe. I also took self defense, tae kwon do.”

Jay Arthur, 22, undecided

“I feel relatively safe. There’s a lot of lights on. I feel comfortable walking around at night,” Arthur said.

There was a time last year after a stabbing occurred on campus when Arthur remembered being worried and had to walk to the parking lots with friends to get home safely.

“I usually like to park [in Lot H] because the lights are on and I can see more clearly. I’m more aware of my surroundings and there’s always people walking by,” Arthur said.

Daytime viewpoints

Interns for The Union interviewed students during the day Wednesday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Sept. 25, regarding their experiences with campus safety. View the gallery below to read more perspectives.

Gallery • 6 Photos Undecided major Vanessa Rodriguez, 18, has not experienced any safety concerns on campus. “The school feels pretty safe, so I wouldn’t say not to worry because it’s always good to be familiar with your surroundings, but to always be aware of who is walking around, people’s body language and to stay aware of what’s happening," Rodriguez said. "I think some of the professors do let us know that if something were to happen, for example, if ICE were to come on campus, they do have different procedures so I feel like the school does have a pretty good idea of what to do. I did also get an email a few weeks ago about an active shooter drill so I think they have a pretty good idea of what to do.” (Leonardo Torres | The Union)

Editor-in-chief Nikki Yunker contributed to this story.