The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Columns, Opinion

Why I’m staying at El Camino despite initially not wanting to

By Samuel HillMay 31, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






At the beginning of the semester, I had my mind made up: I am going to transfer out from El Camino College to a four-year university.

Thanks to family and friends encouraging me to move on to “better places” I was mentally worn down and wanted to leave EC because I thought it was the best thing I could do for myself.

A month into the spring semester, I realized that the smartest decision was to stay at EC for another year.

Despite it being a community college, EC has proven to be elite when it comes to transferring students to higher education institutions.

According to transfer statistics, EC ranks 8 out of 112 California community colleges for transferring students to CSUs and ranks 9 in just as many schools when transferring students to UCs.

With numerous facilities being constructed and renovated, EC has the campus of a four-year college, with the price of a junior college.

According to an article by CollegeCalc, the cost to attend EC is 72% cheaper than the average California tuition of $3,929 for 2 year colleges, sitting at an average between one and two thousand dollars for in-state residence.

Apart from excellent cost of attendance and fine transferring statistics, EC also represents an excellent place to continue playing sports, boasting an excellent athletics program.

The athletic program is also equipped with an athletics website that features coverage to all 22 sports teams at EC, dishing out quality content on a regular basis.

Throughout my time here, I’ve also learned to truly appreciate the work that the faculty and staff at EC do.

Having great teachers has been a common theme for me and is something that has influenced my decision to stay at EC.

Moving on to a new school is an experience that is exciting and worth working toward, but staying in one place does not mean you’re not continuing to improve yourself.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , ,

Samuel Hill, Senior Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Columns

Lessons learned throughout my journey at El Camino College

One of my biggest problems I would say I have is taking my own advice. I have suffered the consequences because of this, but I’ve been told I...

America has more to worry about than building a wall

Many words have been used to describe the Trump presidency, both good and bad.In fact, if I'm honest, I have no kind words to say about his presidency...

Community Corner: How does the ASB sticker price increase affect you?

My name is Alex Ostrega and I’m the director of finance for Associated Students Organization (ASO). As some of you may know or are just finding ...

Community Corner: Rent hikes make it difficult for students to continue with their education

A month or two ago, I came home to a wooden post outside my house advertising its sale. “Call for inquiries.” I had a lot of those. Would ...

Everything you need to know about travel writer and Discovery Film Series presenter, Karin Muller
Everything you need to know about travel writer and Discovery Film Series presenter, Karin Muller

Other stories filed under Opinion

A goodbye from the spring 2018 editorial board
A goodbye from the spring 2018 editorial board
Lessons learned throughout my journey at El Camino College

One of my biggest problems I would say I have is taking my own advice. I have suffered the consequences because of this, but I’ve been told I...

America has more to worry about than building a wall

Many words have been used to describe the Trump presidency, both good and bad.In fact, if I'm honest, I have no kind words to say about his presidency...

Community Corner: How does the ASB sticker price increase affect you?

My name is Alex Ostrega and I’m the director of finance for Associated Students Organization (ASO). As some of you may know or are just finding ...

Editorial: El Camino College needs to provide assistance to students, staff and faculty with affordable housing
Editorial: El Camino College needs to provide assistance to students, staff and faculty with affordable housing
The student news site of El Camino College
Why I’m staying at El Camino despite initially not wanting to