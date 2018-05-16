The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Columns, Opinion

America has more to worry about than building a wall

By Tanya SilerioMay 16, 2018

Many words have been used to describe the Trump presidency, both good and bad.

In fact, if I’m honest, I have no kind words to say about his presidency. Now it’s not like I woke up one day and just decided to hate him.

It started when he first announced that he was going to build a wall along the southern border. His supporters then began to chant “Build that wall!” and of course he followed and chanted as well.

As someone that has watched many dystopian films and has watched the Netflix series, “Black Mirror” before, I would say it seemed like a scene straight out of that.

According to Trump, when Mexico brings its people, they bring in rapists, druggies, and some he assumes are good people. The solution to stop this, of course, is a wall.

In fact, a study done in 2017 by Gallup Polls shows that more than half of Americans agree that immigrants make crime worse.

As someone that comes from an immigrant family and grew up in a city where a majority of its people are immigrants, I couldn’t disagree more.

An article posted by The New York Times shows a graph with cities that have had an increase in immigration. It shows how crime in these cities either lowered or stayed the same proving that immigrants have no impact on crime rates.

With America suffering from issues like school shootings and police brutality how could someone point the blame on immigrants? A group of people that have suffered through so much just so that they could get a chance of experiencing the American Dream.

I could never imagine agreeing to wasting money on building a wall, tearing families apart, and ruining the chance of a better life because of one man’s ignorance.

There are far more important things America needs to fix first and immigration is definitely not one of them.

