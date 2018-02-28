The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Editorials, Opinion

Campus would benefit from a smoking area

February 28, 2018

Photo+credit%3A+Jose+Tobar
Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The campus should look into designating a dedicated space for smoking on campus.

Currently, smoking is illegal on campus, and can be met with a fine if found out by campus police officers.

However, very few tickets are given out for smoking. Students openly smoke cigarettes near the north side of the Humanities Building, as well as the patio area near the Art B Building.

Stairs going up both ends of the Humanities Building are littered with cigarette butts, and the same is true of other stairwells on campus.

From a janitorial perspective, creating a designated smoking section on campus would streamline the process of picking up and disposing of cigarette butts, which now lay in crevices all over campus.

Without a designated smoking section on campus, students have no choice of whether or not they’ll be exposed to secondhand smoke. Instead, smokers on the outskirts of campus grounds, as well as in enclaves between buildings, are at times a student’s first impression of the El Camino campus as they start their day.

Other schools, like Santa Monica College, have campuses that are “smoke-free,” with the exception of their smoking sections. Through this decision, they have allocated space for both smokers and nonsmokers without compromising one for the other.

El Camino’s decision to not create a designated smoking section may be due to neighboring communities with area-wide public smoking bans, like Manhattan Beach.

However, Manhattan Beach’s compete ban has not effectively prevented smoking either.

The best route of action is to section off an area of campus as a smoking section to prevent non consensual secondhand smoke intake and liter, amongst other things.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Editorials

Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus
Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus
Lack of remedial classes won’t benefit students
Lack of remedial classes won’t benefit students
Cal state decision to prioritize local students is the right move
Cal state decision to prioritize local students is the right move
We stand with those who kneel
We stand with those who kneel
Restrooms are for everyone
Restrooms are for everyone

Other stories filed under Opinion

Recent school shootings show need for additional safety precautions

Following the recent school-shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a former student killed 17 students and faculty, the in...

Campus Viewpoints: Have students been watching the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The Union went around campus and asked students if they have been keeping up with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.Darren Asari, 2...

Campus Viewpoints: What are students’ plans for Valentine’s Day?

On a cloudy Wednesday morning, The Union explored the campus asking how students will celebrate Valentine's Day.Jenice Cruz, 20, engineering major: "I...

Campus Viewpoints: How do students think the semester went for them?

The Union asked students how they believe their semester went during the final week of classes. Jamie Buell, 19, sociology major: "I think it was conc...

Letter to the Editor: A response to “What (should) the United States do about gun control”

To the Editor:Your article, “What (should) the United States do about gun control?” is missing a few points.First, let’s discuss the...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Lack of remedial classes won’t benefit students

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Cal state decision to prioritize local students is the right move

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    We stand with those who kneel

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Restrooms are for everyone

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Funds should be used cautiously

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Prayer rooms will benefit muslim students

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    El Camino police are keeping an eye out

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    Renovations will spruce up new students

  • Campus would benefit from a smoking area

    Editorials

    A safe haven for all

The student news site of El Camino College
Campus would benefit from a smoking area