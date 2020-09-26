‘Empowered Women’: Quarantunes Edition 2 and 3

Last semester, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the first newsletter’s playlist, we decided on the theme of “Songs to relax to” for students to unwind and take a break from things that may be causing them stress.

This week in our second newsletter, we chose female empowerment as our theme to celebrate the life of former Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist, “Empowered Women.”

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below: