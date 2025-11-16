The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Hit-and-runs, weapons law violations and lewd conduct reported to El Camino College Police Department

By Philip Kozel-LopezNovember 16, 2025
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)

A total of 11 crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Thursday, Oct. 23, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Monday, Oct. 27, reported at 12:06 p.m.

Lewd conduct and a trespass warning were reported in the Industry Technology Education Center Building. A suspect has been arrested.

Monday, Oct. 27, reported at 4:53 p.m.

Vandalism consisting of graffiti was reported at the Schauerman Library. The case is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, reported at 5:46 p.m.

A hit-and-run that took place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. was reported in Lot B. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Oct. 29, reported at 10:14 a.m.

Petty theft involving office items was reported in the Humanities Building. The case is now closed.

Thursday, Oct. 30, reported at 10:47 a.m.

The Administration Building received harassing phone calls Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4:09 p.m. It was not reported until Thursday, Oct. 30. The case is now closed.

Monday, Nov. 2, reported at 7:11 a.m.

A burglary involving a flag occurred in the Physics Building on Friday, Oct. 10. The case was not reported until the following Monday. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, reported at 7:30 a.m.

Driving with a suspended license and a weapons law violation was reported in the Gymnasium. The suspect has been arrested.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, reported at 11:52 a.m.

A hit-and-run in Lot H occurred between 9:00 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. The case is currently open.

Saturday, Nov. 8, reported at 9:27 a.m.

A campus fire alarm was pulled and reported in the Physics Building. Current case status is unknown.

Sunday, Nov. 9, reported at 10:27 a.m.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in Lot B. The suspect has been arrested.

Sunday, Nov. 9, reported at 5:54 p.m.

A campus fire was reported near Lot L. ECCPD was unable to locate a suspect.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Trustee Clifford Numark and Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who have been friends for almost 30 years, at the Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, Nov. 10. "It has been an absolute pleasure and joy to be able to serve first Torrance, and then the South Bay community, the largest South Bay community, together," Muratsuchi said. [Eleni Klostrakis | The Union]
El Camino board of trustees formalize plan to fill vacant board position
Metro employee Dante Duffey gives a passenger directions at the Redondo Beach K Line Station on Saturday, Nov. 8. It is part of a proposal to expand the light rail service to the Torrance Transit Station, a move which is facing community backlash. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Project linking Redondo Beach to Torrance by light rail train divides community
About 18 community members and 18 students wait in line at El Camino College's Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Tuesday was the first day the pantry was open after CalFresh food assistance benefits for November lapsed due to the federal government shutdown. The panty is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino's Warrior Pantry to give away free Thanksgiving dinner bags
The El Camino College Basic Needs Center provides groceries and food for the community during a government shutdown on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Basic Needs Center serves students and community members to supply them with food, and has been busier since the shutdown started. (Seph Peters | The Union)
El Camino's Warrior Pantry supports visitors as federal food assistance stops
Guest speaker Also Cruz at the El Camino College United Warriors club meeting gives a presentation about entrepreneurship Wednesday, Oct, 22, in the ECC Dream Resource Center. Vasquez said there is a direct correlation with immigrants and entrepreneurs because they have to create their own work. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino community feels impact of immigration enforcement concerns
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department applies caution tape after the chemistry exposure incident that took place in the Chemistry Building, located across from the Humanities Building. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Chemical spill forces evacuation of El Camino College's Chemistry Building
More in Police Beat
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Drug violations, vandalism and criminal threats reported to El Camino Police Department
El Camino College Police Department Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Theft, fondling and arson reported to El Camino College Police Department
Three arrests reported to the El Camino College Police
Three arrests reported to the El Camino College Police
Parking Lot C on Friday, Oct. 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
First fondling incidents since 2023 reported at El Camino
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Trespassing and vehicle burglary reported to the El Camino College Police
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Motor vehicle theft reported to El Camino College Police
More in Recent Stories
Yellow tape blocks entrances to the El Camino College Bookstore on Monday, Nov. 10. The building is expected to be closed until at least Monday, Nov. 24. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
El Camino Bookstore and El Cappuccino close for air quality cleaning
Attendees walk through the Student Services Plaza and talk to El Camino College representatives as the full "Beaver Moon" supermoon shines during the 10th annual College Night on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Live music, an outdoors projected display and a drone were all festivities part of the event. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino College marks 10 years of College Night with clubs, candy and mariachi music
Torrance City Councilman Jon Kaji of District 1 explains his plan to keep the next generation in the South Bay during the Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society's club meeting in the Behavioral and Social Science Building on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Kaji said he wants to bring big technology firms to Torrance and build artificial intelligence data centers. Kaji wants to create job opportunities in the South Bay to keep the youth here. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Torrance Councilman Jon Kaji shares plans for El Camino College and the city
Tso Richard Yanez of the Wildhorse Native American Association's Wildhorse Singers performs a grass dance, Thursday, Nov. 6, in honor of Native American Heritage Month at El Camino College. Yanez, who is Diné/Navajo, Haudenosaunee/Iroquois and Pascua Yaqui, wore traditional regalia adorned with eagle feathers, intricate beadwork and a roach headdress made with porcupine hair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Wildhorse Singers bring a steady beat of tradition and culture to El Camino College
Deputy district attorney Kelly Fitz, seated, talks to supporters and friends of Junko Hanafusa outside the courtroom at the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 5. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Suspect in sledgehammer murder at El Camino ordered to appear at court hearing
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department applies caution tape and discusses next steps on how to move forward with the chemistry exposure incident that took place in the Chemistry Building, located across from the Humanities Building. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Chemistry Building evacuated after El Camino staff exposed to chemicals