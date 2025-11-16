Hit-and-runs, weapons law violations and lewd conduct reported to El Camino College Police Department

A total of 11 crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Thursday, Oct. 23, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Monday, Oct. 27, reported at 12:06 p.m.

Lewd conduct and a trespass warning were reported in the Industry Technology Education Center Building. A suspect has been arrested.

Monday, Oct. 27, reported at 4:53 p.m.

Vandalism consisting of graffiti was reported at the Schauerman Library. The case is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, reported at 5:46 p.m.

A hit-and-run that took place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. was reported in Lot B. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Oct. 29, reported at 10:14 a.m.

Petty theft involving office items was reported in the Humanities Building. The case is now closed.

Thursday, Oct. 30, reported at 10:47 a.m.

The Administration Building received harassing phone calls Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4:09 p.m. It was not reported until Thursday, Oct. 30. The case is now closed.

Monday, Nov. 2, reported at 7:11 a.m.

A burglary involving a flag occurred in the Physics Building on Friday, Oct. 10. The case was not reported until the following Monday. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, reported at 7:30 a.m.

Driving with a suspended license and a weapons law violation was reported in the Gymnasium. The suspect has been arrested.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, reported at 11:52 a.m.

A hit-and-run in Lot H occurred between 9:00 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. The case is currently open.

Saturday, Nov. 8, reported at 9:27 a.m.

A campus fire alarm was pulled and reported in the Physics Building. Current case status is unknown.

Sunday, Nov. 9, reported at 10:27 a.m.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in Lot B. The suspect has been arrested.

Sunday, Nov. 9, reported at 5:54 p.m.

A campus fire was reported near Lot L. ECCPD was unable to locate a suspect.