Drug violations, vandalism and criminal threats reported to El Camino Police Department

A total of 16 crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Monday, Sept. 30, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Monday, Oct. 13, reported at 1:22 p.m.

A drug violation was reported in the Schauerman Library and was ruled as a Campus Security Authority report, which is only used for statistical purposes. No official police report was filed.

Tuesday, Oct. 14, reported at 12:47 p.m.

Disturbance, criminal threats and trespassing were reported outside the men’s locker room at the Physical Education Building. The suspects involved were arrested. The case is now closed.

Thursday, Oct. 16 reported at 11:45 a.m.

Driving without a license and trespassing were reported near the Art Gallery. The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The case is now closed.

Thursday, Oct. 16, reported at 12:45 p.m.

A hit and run involving a motor vehicle was reported near Lot H. The case is now closed.

Thursday, Oct. 16, reported at 12:44 p.m.

A hit and run involving a motor vehicle was reported near Lot C. The case is still open.

Monday, Oct. 20, reported at 7:49 a.m.

A drug violation and trespassing was reported near the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. The suspect was arrested. The case is now closed.

Monday, Oct. 20, reported at 1:04 p.m.

A hit and run involving a motor vehicle was reported near Lot B. The case is still open.

Monday, Oct. 20, reported at 4:19 p.m.

A trespass warning was reported near the Planetarium. The individuals involved were released with a warning about potential criminal actions.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, reported at 8:27 a.m.

Vandalism involving graffiti was reported near Lot F. The case is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, reported at 1:36 p.m.

A hit and run involving a car was reported near Lot C. The case is still open.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, reported at 2:54 p.m.

Petty theft involving a laptop was reported near the Schauerman Library. The case is still open.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, reported at 4:05 p.m.

Trespassing was reported near the Schauerman Library. The suspects involved were were released with a warning.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, reported at 4:38 p.m.

Vandalism involving graffiti was reported near the Arts Complex. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, reported at 4:28 p.m.

A hit and run involving a motor vehicle was reported near Lot C. The case is still open.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, reported at 8:58 p.m.

A motor vehicle theft involving an e-bike was reported near the Natural Science Building. The case is still open.

Thursday, Oct. 23, reported at 9:52 a.m.

Stalking was reported near the Gymnasium and has been ruled as a campus security authority report. No official police report was filed.