Theft, fondling and arson reported to El Camino College Police Department

A total of 20 crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Monday, Sept. 29, as reported in the last Police Beat.
Tuesday, Sept. 30, reported at 8:13 a.m.
A trespass violation and drug law violation near the Humanities Building were reported. An arrest was made.
Tuesday, Sept. 30, reported at 12:09 a.m.
Vandalism involving graffiti at the Math Business Allied Health Building was reported. The case is currently open.
Tuesday, Sept. 30, reported at 2.20 p.m.
A hit and run in Lot C was reported. The case is closed.
Wednesday, Oct. 1, reported at 12:06 p.m.
A hit and run in Lot H was reported. The case is closed.
Thursday, Oct. 2, reported between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
One fondling case in Lot C and two fondling cases near the Behavioral and Social Science Building were reported. An arrest was made Oct. 6, according to The Union.
Thursday, Oct. 2, reported at 5:37 p.m.
A motor vehicle theft of an electric bike near the Math Business Allied Health Building was reported. The case is closed.
Sunday, Oct. 5, occurred at 10:22 a.m.
An attempted fondling in Lot C was reported. An arrest was made.
Sunday, Oct. 5, occurred at 10:29 a.m.
A fondling near the Math Business Allied Health Building was reported. An arrest was made.
Sunday, Oct. 5, reported at 7:19 p.m.
Arson, attempted burglary and vandalism at the Bookstore loading dock were reported. An arrest was made. Read more about this case here.
Sunday, Oct. 5, reported at 7:31 p.m.
An attempted motor vehicle theft of a car and attempted burglary in Lot C were reported. An arrest was made. Read more about this case here.
Sunday, Oct. 5, reported at 8:39 p.m.
Arson, burglary and evading arrest at the Chemistry Building were reported. An arrest was made. Read more about this case here.
Monday, Oct. 6, reported at 5:52 p.m.
Two battery cases near the Administration Building were reported. The case is currently open.
Tuesday, Oct. 7, reported at 9:53 a.m.
An assault near the Administration Building was reported. The case is currently open.
Tuesday, Oct. 7, reported at 4:41 p.m.
A petty theft of audio equipment at the Music Building was reported. The case is currently open.
Thursday, Oct. 9, reported at 8:39 a.m.
Lewd conduct near the Social Science Building was reported. The case is now closed.
Sunday, Oct. 12, reported at 12:43 a.m.
A burglary near Murdock Stadium was reported. The case is currently open.
Thursday, Oct. 12, reported at 2:32 p.m.
A petty theft of a license plate in Lot L between 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. was reported. The case is now closed.