Theft, fondling and arson reported to El Camino College Police Department

By Benjamin HernandezOctober 17, 2025
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)

A total of 20 crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Monday, Sept. 29, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Tuesday, Sept. 30, reported at 8:13 a.m.

A trespass violation and drug law violation near the Humanities Building were reported. An arrest was made.

Tuesday, Sept. 30, reported at 12:09 a.m.

Vandalism involving graffiti at the Math Business Allied Health Building was reported. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Sept. 30, reported at 2.20 p.m.

A hit and run in Lot C was reported. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 1, reported at 12:06 p.m.

A hit and run in Lot H was reported. The case is closed.

Thursday, Oct. 2, reported between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

One fondling case in Lot C and two fondling cases near the Behavioral and Social Science Building were reported. An arrest was made Oct. 6, according to The Union.

Thursday, Oct. 2, reported at 5:37 p.m.

A motor vehicle theft of an electric bike near the Math Business Allied Health Building was reported. The case is closed.

Sunday, Oct. 5, occurred at 10:22 a.m.

An attempted fondling in Lot C was reported. An arrest was made.

Sunday, Oct. 5, occurred at 10:29 a.m.

A fondling near the Math Business Allied Health Building was reported. An arrest was made.

Sunday, Oct. 5, reported at 7:19 p.m.

Arson, attempted burglary and vandalism at the Bookstore loading dock were reported. An arrest was made. Read more about this case here.

Sunday, Oct. 5, reported at 7:31 p.m.

An attempted motor vehicle theft of a car and attempted burglary in Lot C were reported. An arrest was made. Read more about this case here.

Sunday, Oct. 5, reported at 8:39 p.m.

Arson, burglary and evading arrest at the Chemistry Building were reported. An arrest was made. Read more about this case here.

Monday, Oct. 6, reported at 5:52 p.m.

Two battery cases near the Administration Building were reported. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Oct. 7, reported at 9:53 a.m.

An assault near the Administration Building was reported. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Oct. 7, reported at 4:41 p.m.

A petty theft of audio equipment at the Music Building was reported. The case is currently open.

Thursday, Oct. 9, reported at 8:39 a.m.

Lewd conduct near the Social Science Building was reported. The case is now closed.

Sunday, Oct. 12, reported at 12:43 a.m.

A burglary near Murdock Stadium was reported. The case is currently open.

Thursday, Oct. 12, reported at 2:32 p.m.

A petty theft of a license plate in Lot L between 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. was reported. The case is now closed.

