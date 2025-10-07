El Camino student arrested for fondling on campus

A man suspected of fondling women on and off campus last week was arrested by El Camino College police on Monday, Oct. 6.

George Jay Runnels, a 21-year-old ECC student, was walking by the Communications and Behavioral and Social Sciences Building when he was taken into custody at 10:22 a.m.

“Someone had recognized the suspect from last weekend,” ECC police chief Matthew Vander Horck said. “Our unit arrived on scene, and he was still walking in the area.”

The arrest comes after the ECC police department issued a Crime Bulletin Friday, Oct. 3 at 1:13 p.m.. The bulletin was seeking information about the suspect after “three incidents of sexual battery” were reported on campus.

A fourth incident took place off campus on the 210 Metro bus.

The ECCPD is looking for more victims to come forward.

“We know we have a couple other victims because we’ve seen things on our CCTV, but we haven’t identified them,” Vander Horck said. “We know he has more [victims] because he’s admitted to us that this is something he’s been doing for quite some time.”

If you have information about this case, please contact the ECCPD at (310) 660-3100.

This is a developing story.

News editor Erica Lee contributed to this story.