El Camino’s Warrior Pantry to give away free Thanksgiving dinner bags

Byline photo of Keandra Lee
By Keandra LeeNovember 13, 2025
About 18 community members and 18 students wait in line at El Camino College’s Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Tuesday was the first day the pantry was open after CalFresh food assistance benefits for November lapsed due to the federal government shutdown. The panty is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

For the first time, El Camino College’s campus food pantry will be hosting three days of Thanksgiving food giveaways from Tuesday, Nov. 18, to Thursday, Nov. 20.

The annual Harvest Festival event at the Warrior Pantry promises “holiday dinner bags,” gift cards and services for housing, employment and county services for the first 800 students to show up at the El Camino Commons in Lot L.

Students can only visit one day and must register for the event through a form which also offers a vegetarian option. In previous years, the event lasted one day.

“Our goal this year is 800 students, so again we will be getting all the sides and things needed for a Thanksgiving meal,” said Basic Needs Center Coordinator Sharonda Barksdale.

