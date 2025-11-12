The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino’s Warrior Pantry supports visitors as federal food assistance stops

Byline photo of Keandra Lee
By Keandra Lee and Ana GamezNovember 12, 2025
The El Camino College Basic Needs Center provides groceries and food for the community during a government shutdown on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Basic Needs Center serves students and community members to supply them with food, and has been busier since the shutdown started. (Seph Peters | The Union)

El Camino College’s food pantry has been serving more community members and students with food as federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program lapsed this month due to the government shutdown, college staff said.

At least 100 community members and between 150 to 200 students have been visiting the Warrior Pantry recently, which offers groceries, personal care items and emergency supplies to all students.

Basic Needs Center Coordinator Sharonda Barksdale said there have been about twice to three times as many visitors to the pantry than usual.

“We have it fully stocked for students, they can come and take advantage of it,” Basic Needs Center Coordinator Sharonda Barksdale said.

People can visit the pantry once a day, every day that it is open in the morning and afternoon from Tuesday to Thursday each week.

Food donated by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is available to community members visiting the pantry.

Funding for SNAP benefits, which is offered in California as CalFresh, stopped on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, affecting over 41.7 million people who rely on assistance for themselves and their families.

“I feel like it affects me in so many ways because I’m having to find other resources like food pantries… instead of relying on stamps,” respiratory care major Jazmin Ibarra, 32, said.

, so they have snacks," Raya said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_4014194″ width=”600″](L-R) Computer-assisted design major Clarissa Raya, 28, and Gesenia Grajeda, 29, wait in line at the Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Grajeda, who has one child, didn&squot;t receive CalFresh benefits this month. "Usually I&squot;m in a rush to get here [to El Camino College], so they have snacks," Raya said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

The suspension of CalFresh benefits has created fear, stress and uncertainty for ECC students who rely on the program.

Many of these students already balance the cost of school, transportation and rent with part-time and full-time jobs.

Without SNAP, groceries become nearly impossible to afford.

Ibarra, who works while attending ECC as a full time student, said there is misinformation that people who receive food assistance are lazy or don’t have jobs.

“Most people that receive SNAP do have jobs, but they don’t earn enough money to live off of their wages,” she said.

Barksdale said to use the pantry, students need to be enrolled in at least one unit, bring a photo ID and fill out an intake form with the Basic Needs Center.

Community members must sign into to the pantry with their name, household size, city and zip code.

“I live nearby. My neighbor told me about the food pantry. I come every Wednesday. I get fresh fruit, vegetables like lettuce,” community member Angel Nieves, 76, said.

About 18 community members and 18 students wait in line at El Camino College's Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Tuesday was the first day the pantry was open after CalFresh food assistance benefits for November lapsed due to the federal government shutdown. The panty is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
About 18 community members and 18 students wait in line at El Camino College's Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Tuesday was the first day the pantry was open after CalFresh food assistance benefits for November lapsed due to the federal government shutdown. The panty is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Kinesiology major Ruby Tafoya-Alonso, 21, watches a YouTube video on a laptop while waiting in the community line with her aunts at the Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The wait time Tuesday was about an hour and 30 minutes. (Nikki Yunker| The Union)
Kinesiology major Ruby Tafoya-Alonso, 21, watches a YouTube video on a laptop while waiting in the community line with her aunts at the Warrior Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Tafoya-Alonso has been visiting the pantry since 2022. "We can't go shopping all the time, and so knowing that we have free resources here at school ... it's less expensive," Tafoya-Alsonso said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

Barksdale said people can get involved by providing donations, whether that is by bringing items or giving money to the Foundation‘s Basic Needs account.

Barksdale said students are doing “the best they can,” and that food insecurity in college is real.

“Even for students who still live at home, just understanding that everyone’s home life is not the same. Everyone’s struggles are not the same and that living at home doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily taken care of,” she said.

She added that a lot of students go to school and work in effort to support their families, which could include supporting their parents and grandparents.

People can visit the pantry once a day, every day that it is open from Tuesday to Thursday each week.

Computer science major Julian Ortiz, 20, comes to the pantry every week on Wednesdays.

“There’s a lot of students who aren’t able to afford a lot of things, for every major you need to buy the books, there’s a lot you need to buy. So sometimes you got to set aside money for that instead of necessities like food and stuff,” he said.

More information on Basic Needs Center services, including CalFresh food assistance, can be found here.

Editor-in-Chief Nikki Yunker contributed to this story.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Guest speaker Also Cruz at the El Camino College United Warriors club meeting gives a presentation about entrepreneurship Wednesday, Oct, 22, in the ECC Dream Resource Center. Vasquez said there is a direct correlation with immigrants and entrepreneurs because they have to create their own work. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino community feels impact of immigrant enforcement concerns
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department applies caution tape after the chemistry exposure incident that took place in the Chemistry Building, located across from the Humanities Building. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Chemical spill forces evacuation of El Camino College's Chemistry Building
El Camino College The Union news editor Erica Lee receives the Associated Collegiate Press Reporter of the Year award at MediaFest 25, the fall national college media convention Saturday, Oct. 18, in Washington, D.C. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino journalism student wins two-year college Reporter of the Year award
Yellow tape blocks entrances to the El Camino College Bookstore on Monday, Nov. 10. The building is expected to be closed until at least Monday, Nov. 24. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
El Camino Bookstore and El Cappuccino close for air quality cleaning
Attendees walk through the Student Services Plaza and talk to El Camino College representatives as the full "Beaver Moon" supermoon shines during the 10th annual College Night on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Live music, an outdoors projected display and a drone were all festivities part of the event. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino College marks 10 years of College Night with clubs, candy and mariachi music
Torrance City Councilman Jon Kaji of District 1 explains his plan to keep the next generation in the South Bay during the Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society's club meeting in the Behavioral and Social Science Building on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Kaji said he wants to bring big technology firms to Torrance and build artificial intelligence data centers. Kaji wants to create job opportunities in the South Bay to keep the youth here. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Torrance Councilman Jon Kaji shares plans for El Camino College and the city
More in Recent Stories
Tso Richard Yanez of the Wildhorse Native American Association's Wildhorse Singers performs a grass dance, Thursday, Nov. 6, in honor of Native American Heritage Month at El Camino College. Yanez, who is Diné/Navajo, Haudenosaunee/Iroquois and Pascua Yaqui, wore traditional regalia adorned with eagle feathers, intricate beadwork and a roach headdress made with porcupine hair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Wildhorse Singers bring a steady beat of tradition and culture to El Camino College
Deputy district attorney Kelly Fitz, seated, talks to supporters and friends of Junko Hanafusa outside the courtroom at the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 5. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Suspect in sledgehammer murder at El Camino ordered to appear at court hearing
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department applies caution tape and discusses next steps on how to move forward with the chemistry exposure incident that took place in the Chemistry Building, located across from the Humanities Building. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Chemistry Building evacuated after El Camino staff exposed to chemicals
El Camino College Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck, Sgt. Ruben Lopez and a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad survey the Chemistry Building on Monday, Oct. 6, after a fire was set by an arsonist in the building Sunday, Oct. 5. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Judge refuses to reduce bail set at $300,000 in El Camino arsonist case
South Bay Galleria mall's entrance located in Redondo Beach on Sept. 29. The mall opened in 1985 and was a backdrop for the 2004 "Fat Albert" film. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)
South Bay Galleria mall to partly close, add new retail space and apartments
Students and staff at El Camino College, including Michael Miller (right of center), director of gallery and museum programming, took part in the first meeting of the I Heart the Arts campaign to discuss budget cuts to performing and creative arts programs Friday, Oct. 24, at the ECC Social Justice Center. The campaign was started by Josias Canul-Marchand (far left), music major and president of the Society of Music club at ECC, to bring people together to save the arts. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
I Heart the Arts: Student organization seeks to save arts programs at El Camino
More in Top Stories
A backpack bursts into flames at El Cappuccino on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The fire caused the cafe to close early while clean up efforts are underway. (Ashlyn Zeutzius | The Union )
Fire breaks out at El Cappuccino cafe
El Camino College anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez stands in the backroom of the ECC anthropology museum near the box that stores a mummified skull Tuesday, Oct. 28. The skull was donated to the museum's former museum director Walt Foster in the late 1960s after being smuggled from Egypt, according to The Union's archives. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Smuggled out of Egypt: Anthropology Museum houses mummy remains
Moses Wolfenstein, distance education faculty coordinator at El Camino College, discusses online success by race/ethnicity at the ECC Board of Trustees meeting, Monday, Oct. 27, in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building. Wolfenstein serves as an ECC technology expert in Canvas training, Hypothesis, Panopto, Pronto and Respondus, according to the Subject Matter Experts page on the ECC website. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Report shows student improvement in online classes at El Camino
Director of Events Bridget Delahunt, who is also serving as interim director of auxiliary services, presents plans for a full service contract with Barnes and Noble which will expand customer support and in-person textbook sales at the Bookstore during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 27. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Textbook sales returning to the Bookstore at El Camino
El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees member Clifford Numark delivers his resignation in order to take a new job based in Florida during a meeting Monday, Oct. 27. The last time the board had to appoint a new member was in 2023 after Board of Trustees President Kenneth A. Brown suddenly died. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino board of trustees' member Clifford Numark resigns
The El Camino College Police Department is southeast of campus, located within parking lot K. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino’s police department has less staff than other colleges