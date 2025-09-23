Students learn transfer tips at Fall University Fair

The El Camino College Transfer Center hosted the Fall University Fair on the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Students had the opportunity to speak with university representatives from the University of California, California State University and private schools they are thinking about transferring to.

During this event, students had the chance to connect with over 45 colleges and universities, which allowed them to ask questions about admission requirements, housing, financial aid, academic programs and campus life.

“[The event] exposes [students] to places that maybe they thought they didn’t belong at — ‘I’m not UCLA material, USC material.’ This event helps them bridge that gap in like, believing that they can and actually seeing that it can be a reality,” Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano said.

At the Transfer Center, students are offered assistance with transferring to a UC or CSU, and if interested, can go on university tours that take place, on average, once a month on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We try to go when they’re having … a transfer day or … an open house, so that they’re not just getting a tour, but they’re getting … an actual experience,” Lozano, who graduated from UCLA, said.

Some university representatives provided transfer tips for students looking to transfer to their institution and also gave advice on how to stay ahead of the game.

“El Camino has some great staff. I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years and [going] all over the region of Southern California. Transfer at El Camino, I think, is one of the best,” Nancy Alderete, assistant director of undergraduate admissions at UC Davis, said.

Alderete acknowledged the opportunities students can take advantage of at ECC and recommends students use the resources provided on campus to ensure they stay on track while transitioning from semester to a quarter.

“Go to some resource centers. It’s OK to get tutoring, even as a transfer student. Don’t wait to struggle. The mistake is not taking advantage of resources and the wonderful staff that’s on campus trying to help students get to the next level,” Alderete said.

Jacob Quintana, CSU Los Angeles recruitment specialist, recommends students looking to transfer to get transfer requirements cleared and following up with a counselor before taking the next steps to the Transfer Center.

“Maybe do some soul searching, as far as what kind of degree or profession you are trying to get into, so you can go straight into the major or graduate in two years,” Quintana said.

Gallery • 3 Photos Zach Gonzales, Outreach and Recruitment counselor, represents Sonoma State University at the El Camino College Fall University Fair on the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 18. The event is hosted annually by the ECC Transfer Center, which also hosts the annual Spring University Fair. (Madison Moody | The Union)

Many university representatives offered advice on how to stay on track and also ways to stay close to the Transfer Center counselors.

Alejandra Martinez, enrollment adviser for the online organizational leadership majors at CSU Dominguez Hills, encourages students to make the most of the resources available at ECC by working closely with the Transfer Center.

“They provide amazing support and a lot of guidance to make sure you’re on the right track to transfer,” Martinez said.

In order to stay on the path of success, Martinez said coming to all the events at CSUDH can help, including an open house event occurring Oct. 11.

Although the University Fair takes place once a semester, it provides clarity and understanding for students in need of more guidance on any steps missed.

Lozano said that human interaction in the transfer process is important and that students find it helpful when the institution they are looking to transfer to is there to answer any questions.

“It means more to them when they hear it directly from the horse’s mouth,” Lozano said.