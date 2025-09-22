Stalking and motor vehicle theft reported to El Camino College Police

​​Tuesday, Sept. 2, reported at 1:26 p.m.

Dating violence occurred in Lot F. The case is now closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, reported at 6:14 pm

A hit and run committed by a vehicle was reported at Lot H, reported at 9:30 am. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, reported at 8:18 p.m.

An attempted motor vehicle theft was reported at Lot C. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, reported at 4:24 p.m.

Stalking was reported at the Social Sciences Building. A CSA (Campus Security Authorities) report was filed. This case has not been reported to be open.

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, reported at 9:27 p.m.

A Motor vehicle theft of an electric scooter was reported at the Natural Sciences Building. The case is currently open.