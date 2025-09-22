The student news site of El Camino College

Stalking and motor vehicle theft reported to El Camino College Police

By Frankie JimenezSeptember 22, 2025
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

​​Tuesday, Sept. 2, reported at 1:26 p.m.

Dating violence occurred in Lot F. The case is now closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, reported at 6:14 pm

A hit and run committed by a vehicle was reported at Lot H, reported at 9:30 am. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, reported at 8:18 p.m.

An attempted motor vehicle theft was reported at Lot C. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, reported at 4:24 p.m.

Stalking was reported at the Social Sciences Building. A CSA (Campus Security Authorities) report was filed. This case has not been reported to be open.

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, reported at 9:27 p.m.

A Motor vehicle theft of an electric scooter was reported at the Natural Sciences Building. The case is currently open.

