Stalking and attempted motor vehicle theft reported to El Camino College Police

By Samuel PizzatiSeptember 10, 2025
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

Twelve crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Monday, June 2, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, reported at 11:59 a.m.

Trespassing and vandalism on sports equipment and motor vehicle theft were reported on the softball field. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, reported at 1:38 p.m.

Vandalism on cameras was reported at Lot F. The case is open.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, reported at 3:22 p.m.

Motor vehicle theft (e-bike) was reported at the Life Sciences Building. The case is open.

Friday, Aug. 15, reported at 8:58 a.m.

Stalking was reported at the Student Services Building. The case is open.

Thursday, Aug. 21, reported at 12:15 p.m.

A hit-and-run with a car was reported at Lot C. The case is open.

Tuesday, Aug. 26, reported at 6:08 p.m.

A hit-and-run with a car was reported at Lot C. The case is open.

Tuesday, Aug. 26, reported at 9:38 p.m.

Motor vehicle theft (e-bike) was reported at the Student Services Building. The case is open.

Wednesday, Aug. 27, reported at 9:04 a.m.

Petty theft was reported at the Schauerman Library. The case is closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, reported at 1:26 p.m.

Dating violence was reported at Lot F. The case is closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, reported at 6:14 p.m.

A hit-and-run with a car was reported at Lot H. The case is open.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, reported at 8:18 p.m.

An attempted motor vehicle theft was reported at Lot C. The case is open.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, reported at 4:24 p.m.

Stalking was reported at the Social Science Building. A CSA report was filed.

 

Editor Note:

Headline changed at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

