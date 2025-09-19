The student news site of El Camino College

Explore territories and landscapes with El Camino’s newest Art Gallery exhibit

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisSeptember 19, 2025

Big, beautiful, splashes of pigmented paper scatter down a blank wall, mimicking birds in flight.

Words decorate the wings as the flock descend downward.

“The Flight Never Ends” is an art piece showcased among others in the art exhibition “Landscapes and Territories” hosted by resident artist and retired El Camino College professor Joyce Dallal.

The exhibit explores the topics of land division and ownership, drawing individuals in with the symbolic elements of the pieces.

“So we create these divisions that then have all these repercussions…but it has nothing to do with the actual earth,” Dallal said.

The exhibition is being hosted at ECC’s Art Gallery until Oct. 9.

Students are encouraged to come in and participate in creating the displays. Dallal can be visited in the gallery Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The exhibition will include a talk by Dallal on Thursday, Sept. 25 from 1-3 p.m.

The exhibition’s closing reception is Saturday, Oct. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Art Gallery is open Monday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

