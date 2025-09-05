Center for Well-Being now open at El Camino

Need an escape from the chaos of student life?

The Center for Well-Being, part of the Student Health Services network, is now open at the newly built El Camino Commons next to Lot L on the southside of campus.

At the center, students can access a space for activities and mental health resources.

“It’s essentially a place where students can come and unplug, a safe space where they can get away,” Jay Jayawardhana, student wellness ambassador, said.

The electronics-free zone, designed to facilitate an environment of digital detox, offers a variety of activities in the main common area including a listening corner for music, arts and crafts, games and yoga mats to practice mindfulness.

Down the hall, smaller rooms will host events such as Meditation Mondays.

In addition, the Center for Well-Being will host Student Health Services activities such as therapy dog visits and workshops.

The Center for Well-Being is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.