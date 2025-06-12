The student news site of El Camino College

Reckless driving, vandalism reported to El Camino Police

By Eleni KlostrakisJune 12, 2025
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Six crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Monday, May 19, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Thursday, May 22, reported at 7:35 p.m.

A reckless driver in Lot H was reported. The case is closed.

Saturday, May 24, reported at 7:44 p.m.

A reckless driver in Lot H was reported. The case is closed.

Monday, May 26, reported at 12:54 a.m.

Vandalism of the Natural Sciences Building with graffiti was reported. The case is closed.

Wednesday, May 28, reported at 9:43 a.m.

Broken, vandalized lights on the exterior walkway near the Math, Business and Allied Health Building was reported. The case is closed.

Friday, May 30, reported at 5:41 p.m.

Vandalism of a fire extinguisher was reported in Lot C. The case is closed.

Monday, June 2, reported at 10:45 a.m.

Alcohol on campus was found at 10:35 a.m. in the Student Services Building. The case is closed.

