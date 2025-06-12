Reckless driving, vandalism reported to El Camino Police

Six crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Monday, May 19, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Thursday, May 22, reported at 7:35 p.m.

A reckless driver in Lot H was reported. The case is closed.

Saturday, May 24, reported at 7:44 p.m.

A reckless driver in Lot H was reported. The case is closed.

Monday, May 26, reported at 12:54 a.m.

Vandalism of the Natural Sciences Building with graffiti was reported. The case is closed.

Wednesday, May 28, reported at 9:43 a.m.

Broken, vandalized lights on the exterior walkway near the Math, Business and Allied Health Building was reported. The case is closed.

Friday, May 30, reported at 5:41 p.m.

Vandalism of a fire extinguisher was reported in Lot C. The case is closed.

Monday, June 2, reported at 10:45 a.m.

Alcohol on campus was found at 10:35 a.m. in the Student Services Building. The case is closed.