The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Bookstore proposed as location for Student Activities Center

By Tina TalleyJune 4, 2025
Afternoon sun lights the El Camino College Bookstore, which was built in 1974, on Sunday, April 20. The ECC Board of Trustees approved a feasibility study on converting part of the building into a student activities space. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

Initial steps to turn part of the El Camino College Bookstore into a student space were approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, May 27.

Hammel, Green and Abrahamson Inc., a design firm also known as HGA, will receive $76,400 to provide plans and cost estimates on partially turning the Bookstore’s first floor into a student lounge and activity space while keeping the store operation.

“[The company] will go through concepts, recommendations and decide on how many floors [are going to be renovated],” Loïc Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, said.

The second floor is also proposed to be remodeled into an office and meeting area for the Associated Students Organization and student clubs.

“I believe that it would be positive for the college as a whole,” political science major Jake Smith, 20, said.

The Communications Building basement has been the meeting space for student government and clubs.

“Where we are at now, there are no windows, and not a lot of space,” Smith said. “It would be nice to have a bigger space and to not have to stay quiet all of the time, like in the [Schauerman] Library.”

Smith is the vice president of the Inter-Club Council, in addition to being the commissioner of student affairs for the ASO.

Audusseau said the initial survey of the project has three stages.

“The first is a consultation. We invite them to come on site and [if we approve them], they will be designing structures for these spaces,” Audusseau said. “My recommendation is to talk to the students first. I believe that is fundamental.”

The project will bring a dedicated student space back to campus after the old Student Activities Center was demolished in 2020.

“If we could have a space for students, then that would be great,” Trisha Murakawa, president of the Board of Trustees, said. “Like [others] said, if the Bookstore has space that isn’t being used, the students need a place.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Loic Audessau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, presents an update on the Governor of California's May Revise on Tuesday, May 27. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Governor's updated budget includes college funding cuts affecting El Camino
Nursing student Nicole Viramontes, 22, arranges butterfly cutouts on her mortarboard during the Grad Cap Decorating Event in front of the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Viramontes says she was drawn to the butterflies because they reminded her of her late cousin, Victoria. "I want to have some memory of her as she would have graduated before me," she said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Future graduates decorate caps at event in anticipation for their big day
El Camino College Police Cadet Gabriel Staley, 19, places a parking ticket on a student's car on Thursday, April 24. Parking Lot J is staff parking only and students who park there will receive a parking ticket. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Parking permit fee increases, machine updates being considered at El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Hit-and-runs reported to El Camino College Police
English professors Erica Brenes (left) and Stephanie Burnham present updates on the Academic Procedure and Board Policy 3900 revision at the Academic Senate meeting Tuesday, May 20. Voting on an edited version of the policy will occur Tuesday, June 3. Brenes said she expects the policy will return to the senate's agenda for further discussion. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate to edit speech policies proposed at El Camino
The Associated Students Organization Finance Committee meets in Communications Room 109 to discuss program funding on Tuesday, May 13, at El Camino College. ASO is faced with reducing and rejecting funding requests due to an unprecedented number of requests received. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
ASO may reduce, reject funding requested by student organizations
More in News
(L-R) El Camino College Student Activities Advisor Austin Toney and Student Trustee Wesley Marshall meet with the Associated Students Organization Finance Committee in Communications Room 109 on Tuesday, May 27. ASO held the Q and A-style special meeting to better understand the funding needs of 21 programs that submitted requests by the May 16 deadline. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino students pay a $15 Associated Students Fee with limited benefits
El Camino College professor Joanna Nachef conducts the ECC Symphony Orchestra and Choir at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, May 31. The concert, titled "A Legacy of Excellence - 30th Anniversary Concert" is in honor of Nachef as she is set to retire from ECC by the end of this semester marking the end to a 30-year-long career as a dedicated educator. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Retiring professor, choral director honored at 30th anniversary concert
El Camino College women’s basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Long-time, award-winning women's basketball coach demoted at ECC
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
Thirteen former El Camino College athletes were inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony event in the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Over 250 ECC athletes and supporters have been honored since the first event in 1988. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Alumni athletes and coaches honored at 32nd annual Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony
El Camino College President Brenda Thames introduces Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California’s 43rd Congressional District, at Waters' meet-and-greet event in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. Thames was appointed by the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees in May 2021 to serve as the district and college's superintendent and president. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Pay for top administrators varies widely across California community colleges
More in Recent Stories
(L-R) Adriana Denton and Donna Pantaleo gather for a picture in the Admissions office located in the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Denton and Pantaleo, who both have worked at El Camino College for four decades, used to work in food services at ECC before joining Admissions and Records in 1993. “We came in together and we are leaving together," Pantaleo said. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Retiring El Camino employees take a look back at their time on campus
El Camino College Warriors Football defensive Yudai Naka does footwork during practice Monday, May 12. Naka is an international student from Nishinomiya, Japan. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Out-of-state and international athletes find their path at California community colleges
Pre-neuroscience major Bryan Cortez, 23, and biology major Jackie Avias, 18, study for their Biology 110 class outside of the El Camino Health Services Building on Thursday, April 10. Cortez found the therapy services of the Student Health Center to be supportive. "I think it's an open environment for everybody," Cortez said. "They demolish the stereotypes of mental health so it feels more welcoming." (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Health Center offers more services, resources than other colleges
Michelle Arthur, dual enrollment coordinator, and Brian Hayden, dual enrollment student services specialist, stand outside the entrance to the Dual Enrollment Office located on the north side of the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, April 23. Arthur and Hayden support students through the process of dually enrolling at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
High school students excel at El Camino: Dual enrollment yields high success rates
A person sits in the Student Services Building on Friday, May 16. The building will host one of the two ATMs being installed in July on campus. (Tina Talley | The Union)
ATMs to be installed on campus this summer at El Camino College
El Camino College Warriors men's tennis player Shubham Waldiya (left) tosses tennis balls for students to hit, while women's tennis player Robyn Wong retrieves balls at the El Camino Open, a collaboration between the Warriors tennis teams and the ECC Men of Color Action Network on Thursday, May 15, on the ECC Tennis Courts. The event brought out more students than the program received at regular season matches. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Warriors tennis teams and MOCAN serve up successful open tennis event