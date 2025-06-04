Bookstore proposed as location for Student Activities Center

Initial steps to turn part of the El Camino College Bookstore into a student space were approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, May 27.

Hammel, Green and Abrahamson Inc., a design firm also known as HGA, will receive $76,400 to provide plans and cost estimates on partially turning the Bookstore’s first floor into a student lounge and activity space while keeping the store operation.

“[The company] will go through concepts, recommendations and decide on how many floors [are going to be renovated],” Loïc Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, said.

The second floor is also proposed to be remodeled into an office and meeting area for the Associated Students Organization and student clubs.

“I believe that it would be positive for the college as a whole,” political science major Jake Smith, 20, said.

The Communications Building basement has been the meeting space for student government and clubs.

“Where we are at now, there are no windows, and not a lot of space,” Smith said. “It would be nice to have a bigger space and to not have to stay quiet all of the time, like in the [Schauerman] Library.”

Smith is the vice president of the Inter-Club Council, in addition to being the commissioner of student affairs for the ASO.

Audusseau said the initial survey of the project has three stages.

“The first is a consultation. We invite them to come on site and [if we approve them], they will be designing structures for these spaces,” Audusseau said. “My recommendation is to talk to the students first. I believe that is fundamental.”

The project will bring a dedicated student space back to campus after the old Student Activities Center was demolished in 2020.

“If we could have a space for students, then that would be great,” Trisha Murakawa, president of the Board of Trustees, said. “Like [others] said, if the Bookstore has space that isn’t being used, the students need a place.”