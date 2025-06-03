The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Long-time, award-winning women’s basketball coach demoted at ECC

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganJune 3, 2025
El Camino College women’s basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

Women’s basketball coach Steve Shaw has been removed from the team for the foreseeable future due to a revamp in the program at El Camino College.

Shaw has been at ECC for 26 seasons, was awarded Coach of the Year seven times and led the women’s basketball team to victory in the South Coast Conference five times.

Shaw said that he was shocked when he heard that he wasn’t coming back.

“I think it was April, 10, 2025, I had a zoom meeting with the Health Sciences and Interim Athletics Dean [Jeffery Baumunk] and Interim Athletic Director and [Abi Francisco]. They informed me of the decision,” Shaw said. “I never had any discussion with any of the college administrators.”

In 2005, he both won South Coast Conference Coach of the Year and led the Warriors women’s basketball team to its first-ever conference championship.

Shaw said he lost track on how many Coach of the Year awards he’s won. He last received one in 2018.

“I’m pretty sure it’s seven, I didn’t really keep track,” he said.

He also won back-to back-to-back South Coast Conference Championships from 2017-2019.

Shaw began coaching the men’s team in 1990 for five years, and returned three years later for the 1998-1999 season, taking over the women’s basketball team.

Since he’s been coaching the women’s program, the team has been a regular contender in conference championships and state playoffs.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the women’s basketball team had a tough couple of seasons and only played seven games due to player injuries.

The team faced continued struggles this season, ending with a record of (4-22), but won their last two games.

Warriors guard and nursing major Marley Zermeno, 19, said Shaw always pushed her as a player.

“He’s always taught me to never give up, no matter what the score is; he’s not only made an impact on me, but the whole team,” Zermeno said. “We didn’t win much this season, but at the end of the day, he made us a big family.”

Before the pandemic, in the 2019-2020 season, the Warriors lost the South Coast Conference championship to Long Beach City College.

Shaw was a student at ECC where he played basketball. While playing basketball, he received All-Conference Honors two times, in 1975 and 1976, and earned All-State recognition after his sophomore season.

He went on to play at California State University, Fullerton, and started in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament in the Elite Eight.

Shaw was inducted into the Warriors Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997 for basketball and volleyball.

The Union attempted to interview Baumunk who is also the director of public safety education, but the interview was canceled on Monday, June 2, at 8:55 a.m.

Francisco, is also the senior athletic trainer and said it was a tough decision to let Shaw go.

“We didn’t want to let him go, he’s impacted both the men’s and women’s basketball programs. He also helped with the new gymnasium,” Francisco said.

She also said Shaw welcomed her when she first got to ECC.

“When I first got hired at ECC he was one of the first people to acknowledge me,” she said.

On his staff, he had his daughter Carla Shaw, who has been coaching for 11 seasons with him.

Zermeno said how impactful Shaw has also been on their lives off the basketball court.

“He taught us to be good students and how to be kind to others. He drives us to be the best we can be everyday,” she said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum gets her hair fixed during her photoshoot at the El Camino College gymnasium in Torrance, Calif., on Monday, May 12. Plum joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2025 after being traded from the Las Vegas Aces. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks film at El Camino ahead of season
El Camino College women's basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
From Athlete to Mentor: Building a basketball legacy at El Camino
Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey slides for home plate after an error by El Camino's second baseman Connor Meidroth. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors in extra innings 8-5 on Thursday, March 7. Massey went 2 for 5 with one RBI. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware
Warriors guard Teena Ponce, left, defends the paint during the team's practice at the ECC Gym Complex on Thursday, Feb. 28. This was Ponce's last year at El Camino College. She made the 2022-23 All SCC team the previous year. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Lack of players shuts down Women's Basketball season
El Camino sophomore guard Billy Ray Barnes III attempts a layup that he scores, logging in 24 points and over 50% scoring for the teams game on Feb. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union) Photo credit: Clarence Davis
Men's Basketball falls short to Compton College in final home game
El Camino freshman and guard Vaitai Tuione scores on a layup against Long Beach City guard Brandon Cerda at El Camino College on Friday, Feb. 16. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Men's Basketball loses 4th straight game despite late efforts against Long Beach City College
More in News
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
Thirteen former El Camino College athletes were inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony event in the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Over 250 ECC athletes and supporters have been honored since the first event in 1988. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Alumni athletes and coaches honored at 32nd annual Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony
El Camino College President Brenda Thames introduces Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California’s 43rd Congressional District, at Waters' meet-and-greet event in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. Thames was appointed by the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees in May 2021 to serve as the district and college's superintendent and president. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Pay for top administrators varies widely across California community colleges
(L-R) Adriana Denton and Donna Pantaleo gather for a picture in the Admissions office located in the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Denton and Pantaleo, who both have worked at El Camino College for four decades, used to work in food services at ECC before joining Admissions and Records in 1993. “We came in together and we are leaving together," Pantaleo said. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Retiring El Camino employees take a look back at their time on campus
Loic Audessau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, presents an update on the Governor of California's May Revise on Tuesday, May 27. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Governor's updated budget includes college funding cuts affecting El Camino
El Camino College Warriors Football defensive Yudai Naka does footwork during practice Monday, May 12. Naka is an international student from Nishinomiya, Japan. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Out-of-state and international athletes find their path at California community colleges
More in Sports
El Camino College Warriors pole vaulter Tilliana Wakefield-Carl stands on the track at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, May 29. Wakefield-Carl broke the pole vaulting record at the Moorpark Open on Friday, April 4. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union).
History in the making: El Camino athletes break sports records
Running back Azeon Nelson bulldozes his way towards the goal line during El Camino College's spring scrimmage at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Spring football showcases speed, physicality in high-energy game
A quick dive: El Camino's Bodybuilding Club targets nutrition, form and fitness
Abi Francisco, interim athletic director and senior athletic trainer, waves back to student athletes at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, May 1. Francisco has worked at ECC for nearly 10 years. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Athletic trainer, interim director helps student athletes thrive
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez pitches during the sixth inning against the Orange Coast College Pirates during the 3C2A Championships Game 3 at West Valley College on Friday, May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8 advancing to play the Palomar College Comets on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Softball's historic season comes to an end in the 3C2A State Championships
El Camino College Warriors men's tennis player Shubham Waldiya (left) tosses tennis balls for students to hit, while women's tennis player Robyn Wong retrieves balls at the El Camino Open, a collaboration between the Warriors tennis teams and the ECC Men of Color Action Network on Thursday, May 15, on the ECC Tennis Courts. The event brought out more students than the program received at regular season matches. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Warriors tennis teams and MOCAN serve up successful open tennis event