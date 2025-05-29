The student news site of El Camino College

Future graduates decorate caps at event in anticipation for their big day

Byline photo of Nick Miller
By Nick MillerMay 29, 2025
Nursing student Nicole Viramontes, 22, arranges butterfly cutouts on her mortarboard during the Grad Cap Decorating Event in front of the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Viramontes says she was drawn to the butterflies because they reminded her of her late cousin, Victoria. “I want to have some memory of her as she would have graduated before me,” she said. (Erica Lee | The Union)

The Associated Students Organization and the First Year Experience program hosted an event together that allowed graduating El Camino College students to decorate their caps Wednesday, May 28, at the Student Services Plaza.

There were around 30 students at the Grad Cap Event filing in and out as they gathered around tables decorating their cap with music in the background.

The 78th Annual Commencement Ceremony will take place Friday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. at ECC’s Murdock Stadium.

Monica Meza, 26, psychology major, said that after taking a five year break after high school, coming to ECC and being a part of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services has been a positive experience.

“I think it’s been great, knowing that I have the extra support from groups like EOPS has been such great help,” Meza said.

EOPS provides free graduation gear, including caps and gowns, to students in the program.

Students can purchase their cap and gown at the Bookstore in person or online. The cap, gown and tassel can be purchased for $46.95. The graduation sash is an additional $44.95.

On Commencement day, the bookstore will open at 9 a.m. for graduation merchandise purchases.

Associated Students Organization Senator of Behavioral and Social Sciences Julissa Celis, 19, strings together University of California, Los Angeles-themed friendship bracelets for her fellow ASO members who are transferring during the Grad Cap Decorating Event in front of the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. The event was a collaboration between the First Year Experience program and ASO. "I'm celebrating the transfer students," Celis said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Associated Students Organization Senator of Behavioral and Social Sciences Julissa Celis, 19, strings together University of California, Los Angeles-themed friendship bracelets for her fellow ASO members who are transferring during the Grad Cap Decorating Event in front of the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. The event was a collaboration between the First Year Experience program and ASO. “I’m celebrating the transfer students,” Celis said. (Erica Lee | The Union)

Kristina Middleton, 38, administration of justice major, said while decorating her graduation gear that her time at ECC was filled with support.

“It’s been very positive. I’ve had a lot of help from my counselors and people with EOPS, so definitely helpful. I never felt like I was alone,” Middleton said.

Middleton chose the community college route to save money and balance her time with work.

For Commencement day, there will be free parking accessible in all lots, including Lots C, F and H.

Lot F is recommended to guests due to it being closest to Murdock Stadium, where the ceremony will take place.

Murdock Stadium will open at 1 p.m. for seating on Commencement day.

A tie-dyed T-shirt lies on a tarp at the Grad Cap Decorating event on Wednesday, May 28. The Associated Students Organization and the First Year Experience program hosted the event. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

Students are expected to arrive on campus for the ceremony ahead of time at around 2-2:30 p.m. Students will receive required instructions at Marsee Auditorium at 3 p.m.

Kinesiology major Melia Dougan, 20, said that her time at ECC was “pretty good.”

“I think sometimes figuring out what classes work is difficult. I had to switch things a bunch of times to make one path work, and that’s kind of frustrating,” Dougan said.

Dougan said she chose to go to ECC to save money and also get her associates degree, since she was unsure of what her future education plan would be.

For more information regarding Commencement, visit ECC’s website here.

