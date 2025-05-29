Future graduates decorate caps at event in anticipation for their big day

The Associated Students Organization and the First Year Experience program hosted an event together that allowed graduating El Camino College students to decorate their caps Wednesday, May 28, at the Student Services Plaza.

There were around 30 students at the Grad Cap Event filing in and out as they gathered around tables decorating their cap with music in the background.

The 78th Annual Commencement Ceremony will take place Friday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. at ECC’s Murdock Stadium.

Monica Meza, 26, psychology major, said that after taking a five year break after high school, coming to ECC and being a part of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services has been a positive experience.

“I think it’s been great, knowing that I have the extra support from groups like EOPS has been such great help,” Meza said.

EOPS provides free graduation gear, including caps and gowns, to students in the program.

Students can purchase their cap and gown at the Bookstore in person or online. The cap, gown and tassel can be purchased for $46.95. The graduation sash is an additional $44.95.

On Commencement day, the bookstore will open at 9 a.m. for graduation merchandise purchases.

Kristina Middleton, 38, administration of justice major, said while decorating her graduation gear that her time at ECC was filled with support.

“It’s been very positive. I’ve had a lot of help from my counselors and people with EOPS, so definitely helpful. I never felt like I was alone,” Middleton said.

Middleton chose the community college route to save money and balance her time with work.

For Commencement day, there will be free parking accessible in all lots, including Lots C, F and H.

Lot F is recommended to guests due to it being closest to Murdock Stadium, where the ceremony will take place.

Murdock Stadium will open at 1 p.m. for seating on Commencement day.

Students are expected to arrive on campus for the ceremony ahead of time at around 2-2:30 p.m. Students will receive required instructions at Marsee Auditorium at 3 p.m.

Kinesiology major Melia Dougan, 20, said that her time at ECC was “pretty good.”

“I think sometimes figuring out what classes work is difficult. I had to switch things a bunch of times to make one path work, and that’s kind of frustrating,” Dougan said.

Dougan said she chose to go to ECC to save money and also get her associates degree, since she was unsure of what her future education plan would be.

For more information regarding Commencement, visit ECC’s website here.