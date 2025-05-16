ASO general election results announced for 2025-2026 academic year

Associated Students Organization Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Zaynah Robb and Senator of Industry and Technology Joshua Arasheben will lead ASO as president and vice president, respectively, for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Charlie Mitchell, senator of Mathematical Sciences, will join the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees as student trustee in the fall.

Voting for the ASO general election, which was in-person at voting stations on campus and online through the Student Organizations platform Engage, opened at 8 a.m. Monday, April 28, and closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

Official results were sent to student emails and posted on ASO’s Instagram on Monday, May 5.

“We, as the student government, will always look for [student’s] needs in general, so that’s kind of why I ran, because I’m very passionate about advocating for students and advocating for their needs overall,” Robb said.

Robb said she wanted to play a part in ensuring that more students feel heard and know that they are essential to the campus.

“I think students are the people who drive our campus and what makes El Camino what it is,” Robb said.

Newly-elected ASO executive cabinet:

President — Zaynah Robb

Zaynah Robb Vice President — Joshua Arasheben

Joshua Arasheben Student Trustee — Charlie Mitchell

Charlie Mitchell Director of Finance — Zainab Farrukh

Zainab Farrukh Director of Academic Affairs — Nicole Chukwudebelu

Nicole Chukwudebelu Director of Student Services — Jaileen Alandra Dela Cruz

Jaileen Alandra Dela Cruz Director of Public Relations — Leilani Martinez

Leilani Martinez Director of External Affairs — Jocelyn Coenmans

Jocelyn Coenmans Director of Human Resources — Miguel Oliveros

Miguel Oliveros Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion — Kayla Soltis

Newly-elected ASO senators:

Business — Davon Dorsey, Jr., Jordan Stemberga

Fine Arts — Melissa Cruz, Angel Stormborn

Health Sciences and Athletics — Leanne Evans, Melina Padilla

Humanities — Koryn Dixon (reelected), Vacant

Industry and Technology — Jagger Smith, Vacant

Mathematical Sciences — Floriane Djeigo, Vacant

Natural Sciences — Anais Ibanez, Yu Nandar Thu Ya (Bay)

Library and Learning Resources — Eleni Klostrakis, Hana Lathrop

Behavioral and Social Sciences — Camila Sanchez Garcia, Nicolás Tomsio

Constitutional Amendments: