The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

ASO general election results announced for 2025-2026 academic year

Byline photo of Elsa Rosales
By Elsa RosalesMay 16, 2025
Associated Students Organization Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Zaynah Robb (left), with Director of Human Resources Ben Nguyen (center) and Director of Finance Mia Wroe (right), meets with ASO Senate executive officers and senators on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in the Student Services Building’s Pencil Room at El Camino College. Robb will lead ASO as president for the 2025-2026 academic year at ECC. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Associated Students Organization Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Zaynah Robb and Senator of Industry and Technology Joshua Arasheben will lead ASO as president and vice president, respectively, for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Charlie Mitchell, senator of Mathematical Sciences, will join the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees as student trustee in the fall.

Voting for the ASO general election, which was in-person at voting stations on campus and online through the Student Organizations platform Engage, opened at 8 a.m. Monday, April 28, and closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

Official results were sent to student emails and posted on ASO’s Instagram on Monday, May 5.

“We, as the student government, will always look for [student’s] needs in general, so that’s kind of why I ran, because I’m very passionate about advocating for students and advocating for their needs overall,” Robb said.

Robb said she wanted to play a part in ensuring that more students feel heard and know that they are essential to the campus.

“I think students are the people who drive our campus and what makes El Camino what it is,” Robb said.

Newly-elected ASO executive cabinet:

  • President Zaynah Robb
  • Vice President Joshua Arasheben
  • Student Trustee Charlie Mitchell
  • Director of Finance Zainab Farrukh
  • Director of Academic Affairs Nicole Chukwudebelu
  • Director of Student Services Jaileen Alandra Dela Cruz
  • Director of Public Relations Leilani Martinez
  • Director of External Affairs Jocelyn Coenmans
  • Director of Human Resources Miguel Oliveros
  • Director of Equity, Diversity and InclusionKayla Soltis

Newly-elected ASO senators:

  • Business — Davon Dorsey, Jr., Jordan Stemberga
  • Fine Arts — Melissa Cruz, Angel Stormborn
  • Health Sciences and Athletics — Leanne Evans, Melina Padilla
  • Humanities — Koryn Dixon (reelected), Vacant
  • Industry and Technology — Jagger Smith, Vacant
  • Mathematical Sciences — Floriane Djeigo, Vacant
  • Natural Sciences — Anais Ibanez, Yu Nandar Thu Ya (Bay)
  • Library and Learning Resources — Eleni Klostrakis, Hana Lathrop
  • Behavioral and Social Sciences — Camila Sanchez Garcia, Nicolás Tomsio

Constitutional Amendments:

  • Student Trustees Roles and Responsibilities, Article II — Passed
  • Conflict of Interest, Article XV — Passed
  • ASO Associated Student Body Clarification, Various Articles — Passed
  • Finance Committee Membership, Various Articles — Passed

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
El Camino College Associated Students Organization Student Trustee Wesley Marshall and ASO President Danielle Kabboul are selected to each give brief remarks at the 2025 Commencement on Friday, June 13. Marshall and Kabboul are both in the graduating class of 2025. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Student speakers selected for Commencement at El Camino
“Puffs” cast members rehearse a scene at the Marsee Auditorium on Wednesday, May 7. (Erica Lee | The Union)
'Puffs' play to spellbind Campus Theatre with humor and magic
Artwork part of the annual student show awaits to adorn the walls of the El Camino College Art Gallery on Monday, May 12. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Fine Arts Division to host open house and student show reception
Rainbow-colored graduation tassels and LGBTQ-pride embroidered sashes will be provided to students attending the Lavender Celebration hosted by the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center in the East Dining Room on Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m. The event has been hosted annually at El Camino College since 1995. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Celebration event to honor LGBTQ graduates and allies at El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Vandalism, battery, reckless driving reported to El Camino College Police
Paralegal studies major Jhaza Amari, 30, and her mother, Meka Shaw-Washington, present their Dance Movement and Candle-Stylist booth during the All-Things Business Expo at the Library Lawn on Wednesday, May 7. Amari also has a degree in dance and founded Afit Models, a movement arts program. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Small and student-run businesses highlighted in expo at El Camino
More in News
Students wait to meet with the Counseling office, located on the second floor of the Student Services Building, Tuesday, May 13. General education requirements are changing for El Camino College students who will be newly enrolling in fall 2025 or returning after a long absence. "The counselors are aware of it, so, as they're meeting with new students coming in and helping them set up education plans," Carlos Lopez, vice president of Academic Affairs, said. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Courses added to associates degree requirements, transfer patterns merged
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum gets her hair fixed during her photoshoot at the El Camino College gymnasium in Torrance, Calif., on Monday, May 12. Plum joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2025 after being traded from the Las Vegas Aces. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks film at El Camino ahead of season
Charlene Brewer-Smith, Academic Senate president, stands at the podium during a discussion of revised speech policies at the senate meeting Tuesday, April 1. At the end of the discussion, faculty voted to form an ad hoc committee which would draft a letter to send to Brenda Thames, president of El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Free speech policy addressed by college administration at Academic Senate meeting
Sophomore catcher Anahi Pintado signed with Hope International University Sunday, April 20 to continue her softball career. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors softball catcher commits to Hope International University
A wide shot of the Music Building on Tuesday, April 1. The building was originally constructed in 1955. College administrators are discussing plans to demolish the building and construct a Science Complex on the site. (Eddie Inclan | The Union)
Millions in state funds may be available for new Music Building, Science Complex
The MANA Center at El Camino College celebrates the culture, contributions and achievements of Asian and Pacific American heritage. The Center provides assistance with class scheduling, degree planning, FAFSA applications, tutoring and mentoring. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
MANA Center hosting open house, events for Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month
More in Recent Stories
Tool associates unload and coordinate the shooting schedule as trucks appear filled with filming equipment outside the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Monday, May 5. Tool has operated out of Santa Monica since 1998 and worked with several brands, products, and films. Collaborating with the V Foundation for Cancer Research on a public service announcement for cancer awareness, they set up outside the Physics and Chemistry Building to utilize its facilities for the production. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Film company shoots cancer awareness PSA at El Camino
A bookcase in the International Student Program office at El Camino College displays various cultural items on Tuesday, April 22. The majority of El Camino College international students come from Asia, Latin America, and Africa. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union)
F-1 visa revocations and reinstatements cause uncertainty, concern
The El Camino College Speech and Debate team gather for a picture, holding their awards and wearing their team jackets, after the awards ceremony at the 2025 Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, March 16. (Back L-R) Nia Gordon, Abigail Sucup, Danielle Kabboul, Ashley Singh, Sophia Cruz, Andres Osorio, Ethan Syring, Julissa Celis and Alec Lyons. (Front L-R) communication studies professor and coach Francesca Bishop, Abigail Morey, Zaynah Robb, Salma Kidwai, Juliette Celis, communication studies professor and coach Brittany Hubble. (Photo courtesy of Brittany Hubble)
Speech and debate team wins top awards in state and national competitions
Jeremiah Hampton and Chanel Abalone of Beyond the Bell Middle School Unit, an afterschool program, hand out information to students looking to partake in career paths centered on student development and recreational programs during the Job Fair at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 30 in the Student Services Plaza. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Career opportunities abound at El Camino's 25th Annual Job Fair
El Camino College students using their phones to vote in the Associated Students Organization elections Tuesday, April 29. Psychology major Christian Lopez (right), 25, said he feels like he is actually voting because the ballots may be received and read. "I actually go to class with one of the candidates," Lopez said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Voting for student government elections underway at El Camino
A photograph of the All-Things Business Expo taken Wednesday, April 30. The event, featuring student-owned businesses, will take place Wednesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schauerman Library Lawn. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Student-owned business expo to take place at El Camino