Celebration event to honor LGBTQ graduates and allies at El Camino

LGBTQ students and allies are invited to attend a graduation celebration and receive free embellished sashes and rainbow tassels at 6 p.m. Monday, May 19, in the East Dining Room.

The Lavender Celebration, an annual event at El Camino College since 1995, will be hosted by the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center and is designed to honor students who are part of the LGBTQ community.

The center will host events throughout the entire week of May 19, starting with the Lavender Celebration, which celebrates queer, trans, or ally students that are graduating or moving on from ECC.

“…Anything like that, to specifically give kudos to and support to our students,” Dean Washington, 19, who is a ​​Council on Advancing and Unifying Student Equity representative for the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club, said.

Students who are graduating with a certificate an associates degree in June 2025 or transferring to four-year universities are eligible to register for the celebration.

Those who completed their degree requirements in December 2024 and would like to be recognized are eligible as well.

Family, friends, and supporters are also welcome to attend.

Those interested can RSVP to save their spot at the Lavender Celebration.