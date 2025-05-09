Small and student-run businesses highlighted in expo at El Camino

From candle makers to estheticians, driven entrepreneurs ready to take their small businesses to the next level were featured at an event taking place at El Camino College.

The All-Things Business Expo, hosted by Career Services and the Business Division, invited ECC students, alumni and university representatives to the Library Lawn on Wednesday, May 7.

Business major Orlando Castellon, 35, had the opportunity to represent his Los Angeles-based restaurant Mariscos El Pariente at the event.

“I like [the expo]. I’m able to promote, my name is getting out there, people are noticing me and branching out never hurts anybody,” Castellon said.

Highlighting student-run businesses and connecting other students with resources to help them start businesses was the goal of the event.

Students were able to network with university representatives, faculty and business professionals.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do half of the stuff that I’m doing now without learning the stuff I needed at El Camino,” Castellon said.

Explore a few of the businesses featured at the event in the gallery below.

Automotive collision major Pablo Aguilera sells shoes during the All-Things Business Expo at the Library Lawn on Wednesday, May 7. Aguilera is the owner of Don Henry's boots.