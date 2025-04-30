The student news site of El Camino College

Student-owned business expo to take place at El Camino

By Tina TalleyApril 30, 2025
A photograph of the All-Things Business Expo taken Wednesday, April 30. The event, featuring student-owned businesses, will take place Wednesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schauerman Library Lawn. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Businesses owned by El Camino College students will be featured at an event taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 7 at the Library Lawn.

The first “All Things Business Expo” event, hosted by the Business Division and sponsored by Career Services, will provide information about ECC’s business programs, resources on starting a business, and presentations from university representatives.

“We just want to let them [the students] know that there are resources here at El Camino for them,” Ariana Atienza, Meta-Major student services advisor, said.

ECC business majors who have signed up will be able to showcase and advertise their businesses through business cards and other forms of distribution, however, they will not be able to sell any of their products.

“That was our initial plan, was to have students sell their [items], but we chose not to,” Atienza said.

She said that to allow students to sell at the event, insurance would be needed to cover all of the vendors.

“We did try [to see] if there was one [insurance] vendor to cover all of them, but that did not work,” Atienza said.

Although the deadline to submit the form to reserve a spot for student businesses has passed, students from all majors are welcome to attend if they are interested in starting up their own business.

“We want to see how this whole thing is going to play out,” Atienza said.

