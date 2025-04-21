The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Bookstore may be renamed and no longer sell books under new proposal

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganApril 21, 2025
The Bookstore sign guides visitors to the store’s entrance, located past a covered patio between Lot C and the ECC Soccer Field, at El Camino College on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)

Textbooks are on the verge of leaving the Bookstore with sales being potentially outsourced to Barnes & Noble as soon as fall 2025, faculty said.

Sales of textbooks not turning a profit for the Bookstore and several staff retirements are factors behind the change, Christopher Page, an English professor and an El Camino College Evolve coordinator, said.

ECC Evolve is the “change engine for the campus,” according to the college’s website.

“Textbooks will continue to be sold until summer for sure,” Page said. “The store itself will be open in the fall, but I’m not sure if any books will be there. That part we were not actually 100% sure about.”

The process for purchasing books would change to ordering online and having them either shipped to home addresses or designated for pick-up at a Barnes & Noble location or at the Student Store on campus.

Textbooks for various classes are available at the bookstore on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)
Textbooks for various classes are available at the bookstore on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)

Textbook stores across California face financial struggles and competition from online competitors.

Page said that as fewer textbooks are bought and used by students, more of the texts which the Bookstore buys do not sell.

The store is set to be renamed the Student Store and items including snacks, supplies, drinks and ECC clothing will continue to be sold.

Page and Crystle Martin, dean of Library and Learning Resources, presented the proposed changes at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 1.

Textbooks could be completely gone from the Bookstore by the winter 2026 term if the proposed partnership receives approval from the College Council at its meeting Monday, May 19, and then final approval from ECC’s Board of Trustees.

Page said staff retirements in the Bookstore stem from an early retirement plan which, due to the college-wide budget deficit, gave ECC employees benefits for retiring early.

School supplies, such as Wite-Out, Scotch tape, Krazy glue and Post-it notes are available at the bookstore on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)
School supplies, such as Wite-Out, Scotch tape, Krazy glue and Post-it notes are available at the bookstore on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)

Three Bookstore administrators are retiring this spring semester, including Bookstore Director Julie Bourlier, administrative assistant Sonia Gallardo and buyer Patrick Papetti.

Bourlier said the number of student workers at the Bookstore will reduce with these changes.

“There will still be workers. It just won’t be as many as before,” Bourlier said. “The Bookstore has its own budget and the student workers are under federal work-study.”

The Union attempted to interview four student workers at the Bookstore and all four declined to be interviewed.

Student Development Office Director Ricky Gonzalez said the Associated Students Organization may plan to use the space currently occupied by textbook shelves in the Bookstore.

“If the space becomes available, ASO would like to make a student activities center for the needs of students,” Gonzalez said.

The previous Student Activities Center on campus provided areas for students to lounge, eat, socialize, do homework and play games including air hockey before it was closed for demolition in December 2019, according to an article from The Union.

A variety of chips are available in the bookstore on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)
Chips of multiple brands and varieties are available in the Bookstore on Thursday, April 10. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)

Gonzalez said also that after the old Student Activities Center was demolished, student activities and the ASO office moved to the Communications Building’s basement.

ASO released a survey on the first two days of April polling students about their use of campus social spaces and if they would be interested in a new Student Commons area.

The survey was sent to students’ ECC email accounts and was conducted on campus at the Library Lawn. Students who participated on campus either got a free T-shirt or water bottle.

Welding major Jean Paul, 19, said the Bookstore shouldn’t change.

“It’s called the Bookstore for a reason. Students can just get their books on campus and it’s more convenient for us,” Paul said.

 

Editor’s note:

  • This article was updated to clarify the headline on Monday, April 21.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Dia de los Muertos skulls, a candle, a floral arrangement and more decorate an altar exhibit in the Anthropology Museum on Wednesday, April 9. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Student-curated exhibit to open this spring at Anthropology Museum
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Hit-and-run and reckless drivers reported to El Camino College Police
Candidates for the Associated Students Organization, the student government at El Camino College, gather for a picture at the Student Services Plaza during the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8. This forum was the second one held this semester for students running in the ASO election. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Students take the podium at Associated Students Organization forum
Shishigumi LA members in lion costumes perform a "shishi-mai" or "lion dance" during the 25th Annual Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival in the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 8. Shishi-mai is a traditional Japanese art performed throughout Japan to help ward off evil spirits. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Lion dances, haiku wow crowd at 25th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival
American sign language interpreter Martin Garcia, 52, converses with sign language students at Cafe Camino on Tuesday, April 7. Garcia, who has been signing for most of his life, has been working as an interpreter since 1997. "When we come together as students, people stop and take note, they're fascinated by the hand movements and facial expressions, " he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Campus life by the hour: Monday at 2 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College
More in Recent Stories
Tarot cards are displayed in the Anthropology Museum on Wednesday, April 9. A workshop involving tarot cards is being held from 3-4 p.m. in the museum on Wednesday. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Tarot cards to be featured at Anthropology Museum event
Twin Flames member Chelsea June talks to students and visitors about the inspiration behind the music that she and her husband, Jaaji, create during a songwriting master class in the Music Building's Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, April 3. Twin Flames is a Canadian musical duo that blends folk, rock 'n' roll, and Indigenous spirit flutes. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Songwriting event with professional musicians inspires music students
Game Development Club President Ri'chard McCray leads a demonstration for club members Tuesday, April 2. Members learn basic programming in the engine Godot 4 in Library 17 in the Schauerman Library's west wing basement during their meeting. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino Game Development Club opens the door for students to learn game design
(L-R) Associated Students Organization Senator of Humanities Koryn Dixon and ASO Commissioner of Human Resources Miguel Oliveros listen to the ASO Candidate Forum speeches on Wednesday, April 2, at the Schauerman Library Lawn at El Camino College. Dixon is running for reelection and Oliveros is running for ASO director of human resources. More speeches will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, in the Student Services Plaza. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Student government candidates speak during forum at El Camino
A person walks past the parking permit kiosk in Lot H on Wednesday, March 26. Day passes, which cost $3, can be purchased at these cash-only kiosks to park at El Camino College. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Parking permit enforcement returns at El Camino
(L-R) Front row: counselor Amy Herrschaft, Black Student Success counselor Autumn Blakley, biology professor Polly Parks, and English professors Erica Brenes and Chris Page sit in the front row near the end of the Academic Senate meeting Tuesday, April 1 in the Distance Education Center. The meeting discussed the free speech policy proposals, Administrative Procedure 3900 and Board Policy 3900, which state how students, employees and the public may engage in free expression on campus. Faculty at the meeting voted to pause discussion and form a committee to present their position on the policies to El Camino College President Brenda Thames and the College Council, which is set to vote on the matter at its next meeting Monday, April 21. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Free speech policy discussions stalled at Academic Senate
More in Top Stories
Members of the El Camino College Badminton Club share a laugh with club adviser and badminton coach David Levin on Wednesday, April 2 in the ECC Gym Complex. (Oriana De Quay | The Union)
Smitten with Badminton: New club invites all to play
Doors to the Music Building are propped open on the side of the building which faces parking Lot K on Tuesday, April 1. The college is discussing plans for the building's eventual demolition. (Eddie Inclan | The Union)
No definite plans set for Music Building repairs
Autumn Blakley, El Camino College Distinguished Women's Wall of Fame honoree, and her mother, Mitzi Cunningham, mingle at the honoree reception, which took place in ECC's East Dining Room on Thursday, March 27. "Learning is an act of falling in love," Blakley said during her acceptance speech. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
Educating and inspiring generations: El Camino awards distinguished women
Biology major Ali Zarebezhad, 20, works on a physics lab report in the Study Center at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 26. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Wi-Fi coverage to improve on campus at El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat March 3 to March 24
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees' second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership