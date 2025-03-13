The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

New chief sworn in at El Camino College Police Department

Byline photo of Nikki Yunker
By Nikki YunkerMarch 13, 2025
Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck, who worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years, is seen in front of the Campus Police station hours before he was officially sworn in on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Vander Horck is the 10th police chief of the El Camino College Police Department. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

A new police chief has been appointed to lead the El Camino College Police Department.

Matthew Vander Horck began service on Monday, Jan. 13 and officially took the oath of office during the ECC District’s Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“It’s a new challenge, a new chapter in my life … it’s a different department, right, but it kind of falls in line with what motivates me,” Vander Horck said. “Every decision I’ve made is because it’s put me in a position where I can be impactful.”

Now the 10th police chief of the department, Vander Horck succeeds Sergeant Ruben Lopez, who served as an interim police chief after the former police chief, Michael Trevis, retired in June 2024 after 16 years of service.

(L-R) Student trustee Wesley Marshall, President Brenda Thames, Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck, Kimberly Vander Horck, Los Angeles County Sheriff's chief Allen Castellano, trustee Clifford Numark, trustee Nilo Michelin, Trustee Brett C.S. Roberts, trustee Trisha Murakawa, and trustee Katherine Maschler join for a group photo after Vander Horck took the oath of office at the board of trustees meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
(L-R) Student trustee Wesley Marshall, President Brenda Thames, Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck, Kimberly Vander Horck, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s chief Allen Castellano, trustee Clifford Numark, trustee Nilo Michelin, trustee Brett C.S. Roberts, trustee Trisha Murakawa, and trustee Katherine Maschler join for a group photo after Vander Horck took the oath of office at the board of trustees meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

To become the new police chief of the ECCPD, Vander Horck had to go through two phases of interviews, including one with the president of the college.

“He fully understands our vision, our mission, our values, and so under that umbrella and the scope of those guiding principles, we’re going to let him, also, develop his vision,” President Brenda Thames said.

This position is the first time Vander Horck is working in a community college setting.

“It’s nice to have a different perspective, chief [Vander Horck] brings a lot of experience to the table,” Lopez said. “He’s worked in various commands, worked in various stations, so he has a lot of experience and that’s always great, it’s a big asset for our department.”

Previously working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years, Vander Horck had served six years as a captain beginning in August 2019 at the Malibu and Lost Hills station.

Vander Horck was leading the station when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash occurred on Jan. 26, 2020.

The station had received press after media reports indicated that first responders had taken and shared unauthorized photos from the scene and attempted to delete the evidence.

“In the Kobe Bryant crash, I was the one who was against deleting the photographs. I had already opened up an internal affairs investigation which the sheriff [Alex Villaneuva] shut down,” he said.

After the events, the Kobe Bryant Law was passed, prohibiting first responders from taking, sharing or destructing unauthorized crime scene photographs.

“Because of that, because they didn’t follow the playbook … that cost us $64 million and an awful lot of embarrassment,” Vander Horck said.

Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck shakes hands with Allen Castellano, a chief serving the North Patrol Division in the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, after taking the oath of office at the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck shakes hands with Allen Castellano, a chief serving the North Patrol Division in the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, after taking the oath of office at the El Camino Community College District’s Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. Vander Horck had served at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

There are differences between policing in general and policing at college campuses.

“I told him … that we’re very community-oriented, we really do try to put students first,” Lopez said. “We want to let everybody know that we’re here for them, and that’s probably one of the biggest differences between municipal policing and community college policing.”

Vander Horck will implement changes to the station’s services and plans to hire more personnel to fill officer and dispatcher vacancies.

“Those are probably his first goals, as a police chief, to make sure that we have the personnel here so that we can serve the college in a better capacity,” Lopez said.

The budget provided for the police department is less than Vander Horck was afforded at previous stations.

“We don’t have the resources here, so we have to do a lot with a little,” Vander Horck said.

Other changes Vander Horck intends to bring to the station include increasing traffic enforcement efforts, implementing an automated parking management system, creating a social media presence for the campus police, hosting workshops and events, and strengthening community engagement with students and faculty.

“At the end of the day, whether we have a big budget or a small budget, … a lot of resources or not, we are still responsible for the protection and safety of everybody on campus and around it,” Vander Horck said.

El Camino College Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck stands for a picture with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department personnel, ECC police officers, friends and supporters before taking the oath of office at the ECC District's Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino College Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck and Kimberly Vander Horck (center) stand for a picture with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel, ECC police officers, friends and supporters before taking the oath of office at the ECC District’s Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
The Social Science building, located on the south side of El Camino College's campus, is seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. A statutory rape was reported to have occurred in the building Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Statutory rape involving juveniles reported at El Camino College
The Arts Complex building seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. Two reports of indecent exposure were recently made by student victims at the Arts Complex on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, with the suspect, an ECC student, being linked to both incidents. The suspect has since been arrested. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Student arrested for two indecent exposure incidents at El Camino College
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Tool thefts, vandalism reported at Modular Village construction
A person walks into the Student Health Services building on Friday, March 7. SHS provides access to many health resources, from free medication to free mental health therapy, and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
El Camino switches to a new, free online therapy provider
El Camino College students gather outside the Student Services Building on Tuesday, March 4. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Artificial intelligence software bought to detect fraudulent enrollment at El Camino College
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat Feb. 18 to March 3
More in News
(L-R) Robotics Club members Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, a computer science major; Jonathan Aquino, 19, an aerospace engineering major; and Yit-ming Chin, 20, a computer science major; sit alongside the club's creations at Club Rush in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The Robotics Club always brings along their creations for Club Rush. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Club Rush showcases student organizations amid rainy days
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Indecent exposure incidents reported at Arts Complex
(L-R) El Camino College Associated Students Organization's Isaac Alpert, vice president; Danielle Kabboul, president; Wesley Marshall, student trustee; Dylan Brunkhardt, senator of Business; and Kainoa Higa, senator of Industry and Technology; review agenda items at the ASO Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25. Finance meetings, which are open to the public, are held Tuesdays in Communications, Room 109 at noon. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
ASO approves event, conference funding; year-round enrollment discussed
Mark Lucero, El Camino College Art Gallery associate, helps illustrate and prepare a mural inside the gallery on Thursday, March 6. Students in grade school who visit ECC through the Community Outreach Program will help draw and complete this mural. ECC students and other contributors will create murals for every department on campus, which will be displayed inside certain buildings after design proposals are approved. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Art Gallery opens submissions for student mural project
The playground outside of the Child Development Center at El Camino College is seen abandoned on Monday, March 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Plans move forward to demolish the Child Development Center
Anna Brochet (right) presents the College Book Club topic for the spring 2025 semester at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, March 4. The topic chosen, instructional designs, is accessibility and learning focused, and aims to inform faculty on recognizing and accommodating the different needs of students. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
Faculty and staff to explore accessible instructional design with College Book Club
More in Recent Stories
Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith speaks at the first Academic Senate meeting of the spring 2025 semester, held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Distance Education Center at El Camino College. The meeting addressed questions by faculty and staff about the procedures involved if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conduct enforcement actions on college campuses. (Camila Jimenez | The Union)
Immigrant Student Success offers resources amid ICE concerns at El Camino College
El Camino College Police Department patrol vehicles sit outside the Campus Police Building on Oct. 24, 2024. (Rosemarie Turay| The Union)
Hit-and-runs reported to El Camino College Police
Sean James, 43, discusses EOP attendance patterns over Zoom on Dec. 6. James is the Director of EOP and the Project Rebound at California State Dominguez Hills.
EOPS trying to raise number of participants since the pandemic
El Camino College Police Department patrol vehicles sit outside the Campus Police Building on Oct. 24, 2024. (Rosemarie Turay| The Union)
Fondling, vandalism, petty theft cases reported to ECCPD
(L-R) El Camino College Associated Students Organization Vice President Isaac Alpert, ASO President Danielle Kabboul, Inter-Club Council President Tyler Bornio and ICC Vice President Eddie Ekeroma meet with the ASO Senate on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. ASO Senate meetings take place Thursdays in the Student Services building. (Cameron Sample | The Union)
Student fees fund stipends for Associate Students Organization members
Students walk by the Admissions office in the Student Services Building on Dec. 5, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Students experience difficulties when signing up for classes