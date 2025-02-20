Immigrant Student Success offers resources amid ICE concerns at El Camino College

Resources from Immigrant Student Success at El Camino College are available to students amid concerns that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents may take enforcement measures on college campuses.

Josefina Cruz Molina, student success coordinator, detailed the procedures and resources that are in place to help students if ICE agents come to campus in a brief to faculty and staff at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Warrior Welcome Center, the Schauerman Library, the Career Center, and the information desk in the Student Services building are just a few of the 12 places on campus where the ISSP distributed 10,000 “red cards” in Spanish and English.

“If a student is approached by ICE, they can give the officers this card,” Molina said. “By doing so, the officer knows they are aware of their rights and will not be providing information until speaking to a lawyer.”

Red cards, also known as “Know Your Rights” cards, educate individuals on their constitutional rights regardless of legal status. They are accessible in almost 20 languages via the Immigrant Legal Resource Center website and are readily downloadable on mobile devices.

“Many students are not aware of the official steps to take, so it’s helpful to undocumented students that the college is offering these services on what to do if ICE comes onto campus,” Emelin Donis, an 18-year-old psychology major, said.

While the Academic Senate meeting mainly covered issues for undocumented students, international students on F-1 visas, who are non-residents temporarily studying in the U.S., can also receive resources such as red cards and assistance through campus programs.

“We also give our students information on how to keep their immigration status,” Tomoko Johnson, an assistant for the International Student Program, said. “From time to time, we send out emails regarding steps they can follow to keep their status.”

