Solar panel charging stations repaired after wiring thefts

Four solar panel charging stations in between parking Lot C and the El Camino College bookstore were repaired on Nov. 20 after malfunctions occurred two years ago.

The ShadeChargers were first installed in 2022, and shortly after began malfunctioning.

Anthony Gruppetta, a groundskeeper at the college attributed wiring theft to the malfunctions.

“Since they are outside and exposed, someone stole all of the insides of the chargers,” Gruppetta said.

On the ShadeCharger website, a table costs $6425 plus taxes. The company offers optional security bolts to deter theft.

Sarai Medina, a student at the college, said it was difficult to find a place to charge her phone on campus.

“Every time I come here, I try to charge my phone, and it just never works,” she said.

Media said she brings a portable charger or uses her laptop to charge her phone.

The Assistant Director of Facilities and Planning Robert Brobst said the built-in solar panel charging stations have been moved four times in two years.

“They’ve been in a few locations, first they were by the student health center, then moved to the library, then moved them to Cafe Camino and finally got moved to the patio next to the El Cappuccino,” Brobst said.